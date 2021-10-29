Equatorial buys Echoenergia for nearly R$7 billion, the biggest purchase of renewables in the country | Business

Equatorial is close to signing the purchase of Echoenergia, the largest purchase of renewable energy made in the Brazilian market in recent years, found out Pipeline. The company, which does distribution and transmission, will pay R$6.7 billion in cash, with no exchange of shares, the sources said. An announcement is imminent.

The operation marks the debut of Equatorial, already in a relevant way, in generation, adding renewable assets – a matrix that has been attracting the attention of investors. Echoenergia has one of the largest wind power portfolios in the country.

The private equity manager Actis had already tried to sell Echoenergia two years ago, when it reached an exclusivity deal with Canadian CDPQ, but they did not reach a price agreement before the pandemic suspended ongoing negotiations. In June of this year, Actis reactivated the sale process, coordinated by Credit Suisse.

Other companies, such as Eneva, even evaluated the business this time, until Equatorial agreed to exclusivity. The buyer was advised by XP Investimentos, which places the house in the first league of investment banks in M&A – XP has advanced in equity and debt offerings in recent years, including large operations, but its entry into merger and acquisition transactions came being mostly in small and medium-sized deals.

The market estimate was already close to R$7 billion for Echoenergia, but that would include debt – but, in fact, it’s just the equity part. The enterprise value reaches nearly R$10 billion, the sources said.

With global investor demand for ESG practices, renewable energy transactions in the country have accelerated. Ten days ago, Votorantim Energia and Canadian CPPIB decided to merge their operations in the segment, valued at just over R$ 8 billion – but here it was not an acquisition, but a merger of the assets of the two companies, which were already partners in part of them. In the proposal, they also want to incorporate Cesp, which could raise the value of the business to R$ 17 billion.

The seller Actis has renewed its portfolio in the country and has undergone a recent business reorganization. The British manager will continue its operation in Brazil focused on energy assets, while its investments in areas such as consumption and education are now managed by the newcomer Noon, a house run by three veterans from Actis itself.