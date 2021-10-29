Errors cost BRL 5.2 billion for the population in electricity bills

Technical errors made by the government and the top of the electricity sector caused Brazilians to pay BRL 5.2 billion more in electricity bills from 2017 to 2020, indicates an audit by the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) published today by the newspaper O State of São Paulo. According to the report, the average impact of costs generated by failures in energy production projections was 5% in the value of the bills. The audit period covers the governments of Presidents Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro.

The CGU audit, says the newspaper, analyzed how the lack of rain harms the sector and concluded that part of the costs that impact the electricity bill “have no relation to the rate of precipitation”.

There are three errors pointed out by the newspaper that led to the total amount of R$ 5.2 billion “transferred” to consumers in electricity bills in this period:

BRL 2.22 billion, between 2017 and 2019, to cover energy production calculation errors and compensation for hydroelectric generation frustration. This happens, according to the newspaper, because the projections take into account the Government’s benchmark indexes that are out of date. In other words, hydroelectric plants have a production capacity that is smaller than estimated.

R$ 2.3 billion due to an energy generation schedule in Belo Monte that was not confirmed. According to the CGU, this error during the power plant’s motorization stage made it necessary to buy the expected energy from other plants.

R$ 693 million for the delay of power transmission lines that did not start operating on the planned date. This, according to the newspaper, caused plants to release water without producing energy

The CGU, according to the newspaper, says in the audit that it is necessary to re-discuss the allocation of costs to issues unrelated to hydrological risk, “so that electricity consumers are not the only ones to bear the financial effects”.

Regarding outdated data, since 1998 there has been a legal provision for plants to carry out a review of their energy generation capacity every five years, which happened for the first time only in 2017.

However, according to the report, in practice, the review is not carried out properly, which generates outdated data in a scenario in which the plants have been continuously losing capacity, due to factors such as reduced rainfall and equipment lag.

The competence to calculate the “assured energy” belongs to the EPE (Energy Research Company), which said it did not have access to the audit (see note below). UOL it also tries to contact the Ministry of Mines and Energy for a position.

The CGU audit indicates that the physical guarantees of the plants will be reviewed by the ministry until 2024, with effect in 2025. According to an excerpt published by the newspaper, the controllership says that the end of public policy based on good previous hydrological performance is expected, “in a way to avoid initially unforeseen costs that may fall on the captive consumer and may even generate a fiscal impact”.

See EPE note

“The Energy Research Company (EPE) clarifies that it has not yet had access to the audit report of the Comptroller General of the Union mentioned in the report. As it does not know the content of the document, EPE informs that it still does not have the adequate elements to position itself institutionally Once available, EPE will provide the requested information, reinforcing its institutional commitment to ethics and public transparency. Finally, EPE reiterates its commitment to conducting high-quality studies and research to support national energy planning, as per legally established competences and attributions.”