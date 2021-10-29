ETF that tracks the performance of American real estate funds, the REITs, debuts on B3

(IR_Stone/ Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The first index fund (ETF) of REITs, the American real estate funds, on the Brazilian stock exchange, begins trading this Friday (29th).

Under the code ALUG11, the fund replicates the performance of the ETF Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ), traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the largest in the sector in the United States, with US$ 45 billion in assets under management.

“The fund allows investing in types of properties that Brazilians do not have access to today. In Brazil, the vast majority of FIIs are from the corporate slabs and shopping mall segments, for example. In the American market, there are industrial enterprises, from data center, cell tower, hospitals, among others”, says Cauê Mançanares, CEO of Investo.

The fund follows the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index, made up of 174 companies in the American real estate market (REITs), in which the ETF invests.

In November last year, XP launched the first real estate fund ETF in Brazil, the Trend ETF Ifix, traded under the code “XFIX11”. The product replicates the performance of Ifix, an index that follows the trajectory of the main FIIs traded on B3. There was no ETF on the market, however, that followed the American real estate market.

Portfolio

Among the biggest positions of ALUG11 are specialized funds, such as those with assets of self storage (boxes for storage), for example. Next, with 15%, appear residential funds and then industrial funds, with a share of 11%.

“In addition to accessing the American market, investors are able to diversify from the Brazilian risk, through investments in dollars. They are still quality assets, generators of cash and income”, says the executive.

With an administration fee of 0.48% (plus 0.12% of the original ETF, Vanguard Real Estate) and an initial share price of R$50, ALUG11 is exposed to exchange variation.

“Amidst high interest rates, investing in products that are uncorrelated to the Selic rate and with exposure to the dollar makes total sense,” he says.

FIIs x REITs

Known by the acronym REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust), the American FIIs were created in the 1960s (in Brazil, most began to be traded on the stock exchange in 2008). The majority (93%) correspond to the so-called “equity REITs”, equivalent to our “brick” funds, in which the real estate company owns or manages an income-generating property.

To qualify as a REIT, a company must have most of its assets and income linked to real estate investment and distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders annually in the form of dividends – in Brazil, the percentage is somewhat higher, 95%.

In addition, US real estate funds must comply with certain rules, such as being managed by a board of directors or administrators (trustees); have a minimum of 100 shareholders after your first year as a REIT; not have more than 50% of its shares held by five or fewer persons during the last half of the taxable year.

They are further required to invest at least 75% of their total assets in real estate assets and cash, and derive at least 75% of their gross income from real estate-related sources, including rent and mortgage interest.

Global Companies ETF

Last week, Brazilian investors made available for investment a new ETF, the WRLD11, also by Investo, which allows exposure to more than 9,000 companies around the world.

“The global economy is developing as a whole and the fund allows Brazilians to participate in the growth of these companies, regardless of where they are located”, says Mançanares.

The fund replicates the performance of the ETF VT (Vanguard Total World Stock), listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which tracks the FTSE Global All Cap Net TR US RIC index.

In the United States, VT has approximately US$30 billion under management and invests in more than 9,000 companies worldwide, encompassing developed and emerging markets.

Mançanares says that the largest positions of the ETF are in the United States, given the relevance of the North American economy in the world. Regarding the sectors, technology has a weight of around 25%, while finance comes next, with 16%. There are, however, companies in these sectors from various countries around the world, he says.

Also with currency exposure, the fund has a management fee of 0.30%.

bull market

The index fund market has grown in the last year, in a move to expand portfolio diversification in light of the lower interest rate environment.

According to data from B3, the annual volume of ETFs traded between individuals grew from around R$600 million in 2019 to more than R$1.4 billion in September this year.

The equity of the ETFs industry, in turn, has already risen around 37% in 2021, until September, to R$ 52 billion.

When analyzing the international ETFs listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, which were only four in 2020, the number rose to around 20.

In addition to REITs, investors have access to products that replicate the performance of cryptocurrencies, commodities and the performance of different countries, such as China and the United States, as well as funds that track the performance of specific sectors, such as technology.

