‘Every day that passes is a day wasted’: David Attenborough’s climate change warning

  • David Shukman
  • science editor

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough, 95, will speak at the COP26 summit starting October 31

“If we don’t act now, it will be too late.” That’s Sir David Attenborough’s warning ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

He said the richest nations have “a moral responsibility” to help the world’s poorest.

And it would be “really catastrophic” if we ignored his problems, he told me in an interview with BBC News.

“Every day that goes by without doing something about it is a day wasted,” he said.