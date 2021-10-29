Ex-BBB makes a car draw and almost a year later winner still has no prize | Fun



Ex-BBB Mayara Motti draws a car and almost a year later winner still hasn’t received the prize – Reproduction Internet

Published 10/29/2021 07:56 AM

Rio – Former BBC Mayara Motti, who participated in the 17th edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, drew a lottery for a Cherokee Jeep used on social networks almost a year ago, but has not yet delivered the prize. Ludmila Gonçalves, 31, was announced as the winner of the draw on November 8, 2020, but so far the car has not reached her.

“I had to follow 36 sponsor profiles to win the car, I did everything right, I won, and even live on her profile, she did. But every day, it was a different excuse trying to explain why I didn’t get my car. One day it was documentation, others were mechanical problems, even PIX with the value she offered me and then disappeared”, said Ludmila to “G1”.

The winner lost her job in the pandemic and had plans for car money. “I’m unemployed, in need of money. The amount would be to pay bills and go on living until I get another job. On the day of the draw, she was pregnant, her boy was born and is almost 1 year old! What else will I have to wait, his party?” he lamented.

The last contact between Mayara and Ludmilla took place on August 18 this year. According to Ludmila, Mayara offered her a bank transfer for the value of the car, but so far nothing has happened.

