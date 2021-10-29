Ex-BBB Mayara Motti draws a luxury car and doesn’t give a prize, accuses fan – Zoeira

the ex-BBB Mayara Motti is being accused by a fan of promoting the drawing of a Cherokee Jeep and not handing over the prize. Marketing student Ludmila Gonçalves dos Santos, 31, winner of the vehicle, says she hopes to receive it for almost 1 year. The information is from the G1.

According to her, the announcement that she had won the imported car was on November 8th of last year. However, he claims that the model and her team always gave “excuses” and never delivered the car.

“I had to follow 36 sponsor profiles to win the car, I did everything right, I won, and even live on her profile, she did. But every day, it was a different excuse trying to explain why I didn’t get my car. One day it was documentation, others were mechanical problems,” said Ludmila.

Currently unemployed, the student hoped to keep the money for the used car, valued at R$ 46,000, until she got a job.

Subtitle: The ex-BBB went live with the winner of the draw Photograph: reproduction

“She disappeared”, says winner

Ludmila says that the last personal contact with Mayara was made on August 18, in a mall in Belo Horizonte. She says the ex-BBB has offered to make a bank transfer for the car’s value, but nothing has been done so far.

After that, the influencer stopped responding, according to the student. mayara participated in the 17th edition of BBB and accumulates more than 860 thousand followers on your social networks.

“She disappeared, she doesn’t answer me anymore, the team contacted me with other promises, but nothing so far. In the meantime, Mayara keeps posting normally about her life, who now says she’s a financial consultant, but her pendency with me, doesn’t solves it, right?”, he lamented.

Subtitle: The ex-BBB even showed a photo of the vehicle to the student Photograph: reproduction

Regarding the case, the student will file a police report with the Civil Police and intends to file a lawsuit against the former BBB.

“Car crashed,” says ex-BBB

After the repercussion of the news, the ex-BBB spoke up and, in an interview with the website metropolises, stated that the delivery has not yet been made because “the car had a problem”. “She went to the garage three times during that time. There was a long delay from the responsible agency to transfer the vehicle due to the pandemic. But we know that the winner has nothing to do with these complications and we are already committed to solving all this nuisance caused to her” , said Mayara to the website.