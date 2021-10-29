Ex-Carousel shows behind the scenes of fireworks for MC Gui

Actor Thomaz Costa, formerly of “Carrossel” (SBT) and “Ilha Record” (RecordTV), showed on social networks, at dawn today, the fireworks fired at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” in Itapecerica da Serra , in São Paulo, to celebrate the return of MC Gui from the sixth farm. He even reported that shots were used to dismiss his group from the place after the party for the funkeiro.

Through stories on Instagram, the artist published a video in which he shows a box of fireworks being fired around the confinement area, and friends shouting, happy with MC Gui’s permanence in the game.

The Farm 2021: Thomaz Costa shows behind the scenes of the rocket in reality reality Image: Playback/Playplus

“COME GO! MC Gui, you deserve it, brother. Too happy for you,” he wrote in the video caption.

He also posted a photo of the fireworks with a thank you to friends Kauan Rosa, Boscaratto, Murilo Coimbra, Vinícius Pereira, Rogério, Pedro Cabrini, Stefani Castanheira, Claudia Baronesa (MC Gui’s mother) and Beatriz Michelle (funkeiro’s fiancee) for the kitty for the purchase of the explosive device.

Happy that our kitty, our fireworks worked!!! MC Gui, I love you, brother!

Another ex-“Carousel” post reported that gunfire was used (without saying whether it was the production of “The Farm 13” or the police) to disperse his group from where the pedestrians are confined. “They even fired. Good thing everyone jumped in the bush,” he wrote.

Thomas Costa also showed footage of two cars on the high road playing the song “O Bonde Passa”, by MC Gui, with a group of friends in celebration of the success of the party held for the funkeiro.

Finally, the actor appears at a place with a group of friends and stated that he was just the door of “A Fazenda 2021” to film the tribute to MC Gui.

Guys, I just went to film. It was all these crazy people there. I’m not to blame for anything. It was those crazy people there.

O UOL contacted the RecordTV to take a position on the case, but as of the closing of this text, no response has been received. As soon as there is, the material will be updated.

