Ex-Liverpool overtakes Conte and becomes favorite to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United

According to the ESPN, Brendan Rodgers has become a highly regarded name within Manchester United should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be sacked in the coming days

Brendan Rodgers, coach of Leicester City, is another potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United, according to sources confirmed to ESPN. The club moves to look for a new commander in view of the latest results with the Norwegian at the head of the team.

The coach will command the red devils this Saturday (30), against the tottenham, for the Premier League, in a match that will have transmission for the ESPN at the Star+, and probably against the atalanta, on Tuesday (02), by the UEFA Champions League.

All this after the board resisted the enormous pressure to resign after the embarrassment in the 5-0 rout against Liverpool.

Although Solskjaer remains in office, sources told the ESPN that United is considering alternatives in case the Norwegian is unable to get around the bad phase. The team has suffered five defeats in the last nine games, in all competitions.

The determination within Manchester United to keep planning to promote young players and play more attractive football has led the club to think about possible ‘domestic targets’.

Therefore, the ESPN found that Rodgers impressed some key figures within Old Trafford through his work at Leicester, where he won the FA Cup last season, as well as in his work ahead of Celtic and then in the Liverpool, where he transformed the team and almost won the title of Premier League in 2014.

Brendan Rodgers has signed a long, committed contract with Leicester until 2025, raising the prospect of expensive financial compensation if United tries to negotiate his release from the Foxes.

The Old Trafford club has come from a succession of foreign coaches (Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer) since the resignation of David Moyes. Sources said that the failure of this bet does not prevent the club from hiring a British coach again.

The lack of clear names in the market has become a key factor for Solskjaer to remain in charge this week, but United’s board is determined to fire him if the team continues to underperform.

The next two games, therefore, are crucial to his prospects for surviving in office.

Antonio Conte is available and interested in the job at Manchester United, but sources say he Important figures at Old Trafford have reservations about his personality. and the likely demands for reinforcements in the next transfer market. However, the Italian was not ruled out as a potential signing if circumstances required a quick change to be made.

Mauricio Pochettino, coach of the Paris Saint-Germain has support in the board, according to sources told the ESPN. But there is an understanding that an exchange in this sense is unlikely.