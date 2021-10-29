Ex-Palmeiras reveals that Harry Kane is a ‘silent leader’ and says what the attacker lacks

Carlos Vinícius told how it was playing with Harry Kane at Tottenham last season

With seven goals in 13 games this season, Harry Kane is the captain and main player of the tottenham, who will face the Manchester United for the Premier League, this Saturday (30), at 1:30 pm (GMT), with Star+ live stream.

The Englishman’s technique and nose for goals impressed Carlos Vinícius, who was the center forward’s reserve in the Spurs last season. Currently at PSV, the former attacker of palm trees and saints praised the professional posture of the former colleague.

“He’s a guy from work. He gets there, he does the work and in the games he does the work too. To this day, I’ve never seen a guy to score as many goals as he does. With the ball or without the ball, he has an immense quality. a silent leader, he doesn’t need to talk a lot, but he’s there to help and lead. I’ve learned a lot on a daily basis,” he told the ESPN.com.br.

Effort has always been Kane’s hallmark, who was even released from the Ridgeway Rovers youth categories, Watford and Arsenal before arriving at Tottenham, the club for which he became a professional in 2009.

However, he was just starting to gain chances in the Spurs in the 2013/14 season. Meanwhile, it was being loaned over and over to smaller clubs to gain experience, such as Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester City.

It was only after the 2014/15 season that the player started to stand out in Europe, being top scorer three times in the Premier League and once in the world Cup, in 2018, in Russia.

“He’s among the top three strikers in the world today, he has a fantastic game reading, he knows how to position himself inside the box and finish with both legs and head. He’s a complete guy. What strikes me the most is how he knows the space within the area and positions himself,” said the Brazilian.

Carlos believes that much of Kane’s success is due to his great rapport with South Korean Son Heung-min. Since 2015, players have broken several records in the Premier League.

“They make a perfect team because one fits with the other. In terms of pairing, they are way ahead. What they need is only one title. Unfortunately it hasn’t come yet, but this season they will bring it. They deserve it because they are. for many years proving that they have the quality to be champions. They are top level players,” he said.

Coveted by Manchester City in the last transfer window, Kane has a contract with Tottenham until 2024.