Exclusive! Grazi Massafera enjoys Ceará beach with her new boyfriend

After being caught together at the airport in Fortaleza, Ceará, this last Wednesday (10/27), as shown by the LeoDias column with exclusivity, Grazi Massafera and the new affair, the film director and producer Alexandre Machafer, are photographed enjoying one of the beaches in the region. This columnist who writes to you had access to an image in which the couple enjoy the sunny day this Friday (29/10).

The actress, who ended her two-year relationship with actor Caio Castro in August, and Machafer are staying at the luxurious Carmel Charme Resort, which is located in the city of Aquiraz, a municipality on the coast of Ceará, in the Northeast region of the country.

Who is Alexandre Machafer?

Alexandre was born in Niterói, but at the age of 19 he moved to Campos, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, to study Administration. He ended up deciding on the stage after accompanying a friend to an actor audition in Rio de Janeiro.

He graduated from the professional training course at CAL and even worked on TV and had a participation in the soap opera Rebelde, by Record. However, Alexandre found himself behind the camera as director of films and webseries for the Cesgranrio Foundation.

