exclusive release in theaters is non-negotiable

After all the controversy regarding the simultaneous release of Dune: Part One in movie theaters and in HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve said he will not give up the exclusive release of Dune: Part Two on the big screen. In an interview with THR, the filmmaker said he had nothing against the streaming, What a “all movies deserve proper time in theaters”.

“For me, [lançamento exclusivo no cinema] it is a non-negotiable condition [para voltar]”, said the director. “Master streaming, I use it all the time. It’s a fantastic way to revisit or discover movies from the past that are no longer accessible in theaters. But I still believe new movies need a chance”.

Villeneuve also stated that seeing the experience of watching movies in traditional cinemas is “at the heart of cinematographic language. There is a commitment. (…) You go through the process of receiving the films with a different pace, approach and vision”. For him, the distractions of devices like computers and smartphones prevent the viewer from properly enjoying what they are watching.

In the new adaptation of Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with his mother’s help — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

the book of Frank Herbert is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Aleph Publisher.

Dune: Part One it is playing in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the viewing window, it should be included in the HBO Max catalog next month.

