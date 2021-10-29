External market remains in no single direction after weak results from Amazon and Apple; around here, Petrobras and Vale are on the radar

This Friday, 29, global exchanges signal a day of caution. The European market and American futures opened on a fall as concerns about inflation returned and the number of Covid-19 cases increased.

The day before, the United States Third Quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The data showed a deceleration more than expected in the period, being hampered by the lack of supplies and an increase in the number of cases of the new coronavirus.

In recent days, corporate results were holding American exchanges, however, Amazon and Apple announced numbers lower than expected, precisely because of the lack in the supply chain.

Investors are also refocusing on inflation concerns and a less flexible monetary policy as a result of this scenario.

In Europe, the Central Bank (ECB) renewed its promise to buy emergency bonds at a slower pace, recognizing that inflationary pressures will last longer than expected, according to a comment by President Christine Lagarde.

As for the economic agenda, GDP and inflation data for the euro zone and Germany were released.

The eurozone economy grew 2.2% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous three months, according to preliminary data released this Friday, 29, by Eurostat. The result was above market forecasts. Meanwhile, the annual rate of consumer inflation (CPI) ended up accelerating, moving from a high of 3.4% in September to an increase of 4.1% in October.

In Germany, GDP was 1.8% in the third quarter, below market expectations.

Asian stock exchanges ended the day at mid-and-half, with investors still worried about the housing crisis – even though the Evergrande Group made the payment to some of its creditors, thus giving it more time to resolve its debt situation.

Also in China, the People’s Bank (PBoC) injected money into the economy. According to the official statement, the strategy was to maintain the stability of liquidity conditions at the end of the month.

Regarding commodities, the price of a barrel of oil rises, while iron ore falls sharply on the Dallian Stock Exchange, with the interventions of China.

In Brazil, attention continues to the development of Covid’s CPI and to the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatório, which was to be resumed next week.

The economic agenda is pretty deflated this Friday, with investors eyeing the corporate agenda, which continues to be the highlight.

Today we will have the release, before the market opens, of the results of Usiminas (USIM5) and, after the closing, of Irani (RANI3).

Yesterday, the Petrobras posted net income of BRL 31.1 billion in the third quarter, reversing the loss of R$ 1.546 billion from the same period in 2020. The oil company also announced new distribution of dividends in the amount of R$31.8 billion. The state-owned ADRs on the American stock market are already rising, while Vale’s ADRs are falling, after the mining company’s result came below expectations.