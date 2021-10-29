Extraordinary credit or calamity decree is better than changing the spending ceiling, says Samuel Pessôa | Brazil

Faced with a possible constitutional amendment to change the spending ceiling rule as of next year, the option of increasing spending to help the most vulnerable via extraordinary credit or decreeing a state of public calamity seems better, says Samuel Pessôa, researcher at Brazilian Institute of Economics (FGV Ibre) and partner of the Julius Baer Family Office.

With difficulties in unlocking in Congress the PEC dos Precatórios, which would free up space in the Budget to expand the Bolsa Família in 2022, under the label of Auxílio Brasil, the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, said that the federal government could extend emergency aid , if the text is not quickly approved.

“The social crisis is strong, we have seen the price of food, the impoverishment of society. There is a need for some additional support given the very dramatic social situation”, says Pessôa. “I don’t see a problem in using some extraordinary credit to meet this demand from society now,” he says.

1 of 1 Samuel Pessôa — Photo: Leo Pinheiro/Valor Samuel Pessôa — Photo: Leo Pinheiro/Valor

In Pessôa’s view, the “correct way” to meet this social demand is not to change the constitutional amendment to the spending ceiling, the government’s fiscal anchor. “It seems to be the right way, for me, to do it for extraordinary credit, a state of calamity, which are instruments that are there,” he says.

It would be important, however, for Congress to vote together on some other measure indicating that either public spending will fall further in the long run or that there will be an increase in the tax burden, notes Pessôa.

“For example, this year, when they approved the Budget [de 2021], they approved it with the PEC Emergencial”, recalls the economist. “There could be, now, some changes in the PEC Emergencial, because it was too ‘watery'”, he suggests.