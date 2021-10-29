Fábio praises Berbatov and reveals the quality of the striker that not even Ronaldo had

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, full-back Fábio, who played for Manchester United, praised former striker Dimitar Berbatov and extolled the quality that the Bulgarian had in the area

If the Manchester United goes through a phase that is not pleasant this season, he was just collecting moments of glory in England. And who lived this up close was the Brazilian Fabius. For four seasons, he lined up cups and shared a locker room with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Dimitate Berbatov.

And for the Brazilian, the Bulgarian was nothing more, nothing less than genius. In an interview with ESPN.com.br, Fábio, who currently defends the Nantes, stated that the ex-striker possessed a unique quality that he had never seen in another centre-forward.

“Berbatov is another one that few people will talk about, because he didn’t run very much. And Manchester fans used to say a lot: ‘If you don’t run, the fans complain’. But he was technically a genius. The ball domain he had, to this day, I haven’t seen anyone. no player. He could kick the ball he controlled, went out, kicked. It was impressive”, he began by saying.

“Other level. When it came to kicking for the goal, he controlled, it looked like there was glue on the foot“, finished.

In four seasons at Manchester United, Berbatov played 149 games and scored 56 goals. In addition, the Bulgarian, who retired in 2019, won twice the Premier League, a English League Cup and the England Super Cup, in addition to a Club World Cup.