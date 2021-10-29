Facebook Announces Augmented Reality News Package; check all

At the Facebook Connect event, held this Thursday (28), Mark Zuckerberg’s company presented several features to start building the so-called Metaverse. The main focus was on the features of Spark AR, the company’s augmented reality filter creation tool for use in the company’s apps and services, as well as a professional qualification program for using the program.

One of the main news is the launch of Polar, a free app for iOS that should bring a set of preset augmented reality (AR) effects and filters for you to create your own. With an intuitive interface, one can combine several options to deliver their own AR solution: change hair color, insert eye effects, change background, modify skin color, insert color filters and dozens of others possibilities.

The creations may initially be used in Stories and Reels, but the company does not rule out taking them to other services in the future, such as Messenger and Facebook itself. Polar is in the testing phase and will have a beta program only for invited creators until the end of 2021 — the Android version should only arrive in 2022.

Create more elaborate effects

Spark AR Studio will also soon deliver a tool to map 20 different key points in two dimensions on the body and apply them to a single person or even a group of several. This should enable, for example, the construction of effects that use hands or parts of the body with an important expansion of possible movements.

So far, the main uses are for performance art, dancing, comedy sketches and even the creation of “superpowers”, such as releasing lightning or fireballs through the hands. Possibly, other creative jobs are likely to come up with official release for everyone in the coming weeks, but still without a date set on the calendar.

Last week, Facebook released 70 group augmented reality filters for use in Messenger: long-lasting effects, where multiple participants in a video call can experience them together simultaneously. This was the team’s own work for a specific app, but there are plans to release the Batch Effects API for those who want to build their own Instagram solutions starting in November.

The promise is to support more styles of group effects, so you don’t have to limit yourself to Javascript programming. About this specificity itself, the giant is quite excited because it understands that there will be a lot of demand to make video calls into something more fun, immersive and even professional.

A whole world of augmented reality

With the same footprint, but more professional approach, is World AR and its possibility to create virtual objects for augmented reality. The tool uses the Geo JS API and will enable totally new opportunities to create AR experiences associated with geolocation: based on specific coordinates (latitude and longitude), you can create a treasure hunt to promote your product. Another excellent example is for parks and museums: just open your cell phone camera to participate in a guided tour, get more information about attractions or see animations about exclusive points of interest.

With the evolution of Spark AR Studio, developers promise to create 3D virtual objects in an easier and more realistic way, with the possibility to include text, characters, GIFs, stickers and whatever else creativity allows. Instead of just displaying a notice board, you can build a model that exemplifies what the sign says, in a much clearer and more fun way.

Another bet is on delivering high-fidelity experiences, which can allow people to try products before purchasing, such as clothes, shoes and bags via the internet. The objective is not only to put a dress in front of you in a rough way, but to reproduce the correct fit, length, colors and even details such as ruffles and seams.

The promise of a beta release of the Geo JS API and the virtual objects pipeline is the end of 2021, with no fixed date yet.

Qualify in Spark AR

With a growing demand for AR filters, more and more creators are interested in producing their own solutions, so Facebook should offer training programs — the Spark AR Curriculum — to help with learning, improve technical skills, and even earn a certification exclusive. The training is expected to cost US$150 (about R$825) and include 5 hours of new instructional content, with several hands-on projects, taught by Spark AR specialists.

The network promises a new unprecedented course, called AR Pro, aimed at those who already have professional experience in the area. Those who successfully complete the course will receive an identification seal that can help them stand out in the market and enter a market that is still unexplored. It is obvious that this is not a prerequisite for working in the area, but it will probably be a huge differential for works with AR effects.

The coveted certified breeder seal (Image: Disclosure/Facebook)

From the end of the year, any breeder who has successfully obtained a Spark AR Certification will automatically be invited to join Facebook’s Certification Career Network, a job search platform with more than 100 brands and agencies looking for qualified talent in digital,

including augmented reality creators.

There will also be other courses for beginners and intermediates, with more basic fundamentals to serve as a gateway to this market. Content should range from the design part of augmented reality to a deeper dive into practical AR creation and posting effects on Facebook and Instagram.

There are several courses for beginners, intermediates and experts (Image: Disclosure/Facebook)

As a way to encourage entries, Facebook promises to cover the full cost of the certification exam for the first 2,000 creators to sign up for the certification interest list. There should also be new educational and career opportunities for breeders, competitions and hackathons, in addition to financing augmented reality content.

Facebook hopes to translate this content soon into AR ads on social media, Stories and Ray-Ban glasses. This demonstration, according to the company, is just a very early stage of what the augmented reality ecosystem promises for the dreamed Metaverse. Users can only imagine the future and hope that this “brave new world” arrives soon.