Facebook became a Goal: understand why companies decide to change their name

A good name is essential for a company. It is from it, after all, that the public will know and remember a brand, product or service. In some cases, however, this reminder is no longer to the company’s advantage, and changing its name becomes a tempting strategy.

From the wave of renaming of the big retailers in recent years, even the new names of companies investigated in the Car Wash Operation, the movement ended up gaining more prominence. And not just in Brazil.

On Thursday (28), the Facebook decided it was time for the company, owner of WhatsApp, Instagram and the social network with the same name, to undergo a change. The decision comes amid a spate of denunciations and criticisms against the policies of the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg. Thereby, Facebook exits, and Meta enters.

However, experts interviewed by CNN Brasil Business claim that, alone, change is often ineffective. Today it is increasingly easy for consumers to remember the past of companies, regardless of their name.

choosing the name

Clotilde Perez, professor at PUC-SP and ECA-USP, says that the brand name is the main expression of the company. “There are others such as a symbol, logo, slogan and color, but the name is the first identity element.”

The name ends up becoming the main element that associates a company with the public’s imagination. Over time, this construction expands, in line with advertising, social or productive actions.

Paulo Nassar, president of the Brazilian Association of Business Communication (Aberje), sees the brands as “historic representations”. The names end up reflecting the very context in which the company operates, and the narrative and story it seeks to tell.

“Everyone who has contact with a product or company has to know what that is. Hence the brands and slogans that help with this. This will depend on each context, including competition, social, economic and even political ones”, he says.

For Nassar, who is also a professor at ECA-USP, if the brand cannot show why society needs it, the company will face a crisis.

In general, crises are linked to technical factors (such as not being able to deliver a product or service that is useful), aesthetic (such as changes in taste in society) and ethical (when the company starts to have a practice associated with something negative, reprehensible , and even criminal).

If innovation helps to solve problems related to the first two points, it is governance that helps to solve ethical challenges.

in addition to the new name

The professor states that, currently, society is increasingly encountering ethical problems in the relationship between companies and the state, and in the practices of the companies themselves.

“The relationships need to be adjusted, so this idea of ​​compliance also grew, which evolves into the ESG, in which there is governance over the environment, social relations and in the company itself”, he says.

This “ethical look”, according to the professor, is also necessary for the financial health of companies. Today, governance problems end up driving investors away. With that, Nassar claims that the impact on misaligned brands is very large. In this scenario, changing your company name may be “the easiest decision”.

Perez says, however, that just changing the name is no guarantee that all problems will be resolved. “The first issue is that changing the name of an old, long-lived brand, with great investment, means changing the name of an asset as well, it is something radical.”

“It makes sense in a serious infringement problem because it marks a symbolic break with the past. The name has this power, it’s throwing away what it did before to signal a change”, he says.

However, it is necessary that this new name is also accompanied by actions that eliminate the causes of the reputation problem. Otherwise, they are more likely to return.

In addition, Nassar remembers that with the Internet, it is becoming easier for people to obtain information about companies, including their past. With this, the so-called historical responsibility gains strength, and makes “rhetorical maneuvers” difficult for companies.

The most recent cases of companies with reputational problems that changed their name are Odebrecht, which became Novonor, and Camargo Corrêa, whose holding was renamed Mover. Both were investigated by Operation Lava Jato.

In other situations, however, the name change can signal movements such as sales or a new focus of action. From 2018 until now, three retail giants, Magazine Luiza, Via Varejo and Lojas Americanas, decided to reduce their names.

The Magalu, Via and Americanas movement sought to convey the image that the focus of companies now goes beyond the universe of retail, physical stores or department stores, with approaches to e-commerce. BR Distribuidora changed its name to Vibra after Petrobras sold its entire stake in the company.