Facebook changes its corporate name and is now called Meta – Link

Zuckerberg announced that Facebook company will now be called “Meta”

The blue-logo company, created by a Harvard kid you learned to love and then to hate, changed its name. Now Facebook is called Meta. The change was announced by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, 28, during the Facebook Connect conference, the company’s virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) event.

That doesn’t mean the social network will disappear — nor that it will change services like Instagram and WhatsApp. The change creates a holding company that will run the company’s two different businesses: social media and AR and VR – it’s something similar to what Google did when creating Alphabet in 2015. The change, which includes a new soon, it was announced after an hour of presentation, in which Zuckerberg presented his vision for creating a metaverse — the entrepreneur will continue to be the company’s CEO.

“Creating social media products will always be important to us, but we believe that the Facebook name is highly connected to that. The name no longer encompasses everything we want to do. It’s time to adopt a new brand for our company,” he said. the founder of the company. He believes that the future of virtual connections is in the metaverse, and not just in the formats that today’s social networks can offer.

Mark Zuckerberg opened the event with a defensive speech regarding the problems facing the company

On Monday, 25, when the company’s latest balance sheet was revealed, the social network had already given a hint of the change. She informed investors that, starting next quarter, the results of Facebook Reality Labs, or FRL, will be separated from the numbers of other services such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

With the new structure, revenue and profit of the applications will be registered separately from the products of the FRL, which develops products aimed at augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The move appears to have pleased investors and shares in the company rose 3% shortly after the announcement of the new name. On the American stock exchange, the company will also have changes in the acronym in which it lists its shares: it will be changed from “FB” to “MVRS” — short for Metaverse.

Stuck in a crisis over Facebook Papers, Zuckerberg acknowledged that the company is undergoing public scrutiny but will continue to look to the future. The president of Facebook opened the event with a defensive speech regarding the problems that the company faces since the leaks of research that revealed negligence in the moderation of the company’s content on its social networks.

“The reality is that there will always be problems and some people may have the view that it’s never really the right time to focus on the future. technology can make things better, so we think it’s important to move forward.

“The name change may signal the company’s interest in separating more clearly the social network that started its trajectory and the other products and services that are part of the company. credible as the owner of the internet. In the metaverse it could be another story, as the company’s branding would emerge with the birth of the phenomenon, even ending up driving its adoption,” says Carlos Affonso Souza, director of ITS-Rio.

For some experts, change may not “stick”. “Like the example of Alphabet, which did not fall into common sense, my bet would be that whatever brand Facebook creates as an umbrella company, it will most likely remain a shadow next to the Facebook name,” he says. Paulo Rená, Professor of Law at the University Center of Brasília (UniCEUB), in an interview with state.

New world

At the event, Zuckerberg presented details about the metaverse concept

With game-like airs, the metaverse announced by Zuckerberg is not yet close to becoming reality — the company imagines a long-term plan to be implemented in the next decade. This afternoon’s presentation event, however, brought together some of the features that the virtual universe could have — interaction with other people from a distance was the focus of the platform’s construction.

According to Zuckerberg, the metaverse will include some representations to introduce interaction on the platform. One of them is the avatar, which can be customized for the different activities that users do, such as work and leisure. In addition, meeting rooms can also be created on the platform, to receive friends, for example — it’s like a life-size The Sims.

The metaverse still works with the possibility of representation in hologram, with some help objects, such as a new version of virtual reality glasses, the Cambria, which should be launched next year. Within these universes, Meta announced three main interaction platforms: Horizon Home, Horizon Words and Horizon Workrooms.

Amidst the image crisis, Zuckerberg also commented on the issue of privacy and security for users in the metaverse — which would require a sizable chunk of data from anyone who wants to be part of the experience. For him, transparency will be the key and the advantage of having a project still in its infancy can give time for security to be built correctly.

“We really want to emphasize these principles [de segurança e privacidade] from the start. one of the advantages of starting now is that we were able to collaborate with people on these issues from the beginning”, stated the company’s president.