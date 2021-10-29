Facebook presents Metaverse and bet on Augmented Reality

Facebook presented this Thursday (28) its Metaverse during Connect, a concept that aims to unify augmented reality (AR) and virtual (VR) technologies in physical environments to offer solutions in the daily lives of its users.

The expectation in building the metaverse is to create hybrid experiences mixing social, virtual and physical. Below, you can see the main Facebook Connect ads involving AR and VR technologies.

horizon home

A virtual environment in which it will be possible to use avatars to chat, play games and watch videos with other users. This update will be available for the current Facebook VR service.

Messenger VR

Facebook’s messenger will allow users to make virtual reality calls in the future.

Supernatural Boxing

A VR fighting app so users can exercise or even train – in the case of athletes.

Active Pack

Speaking of exercises, Oculus Quest 2 will receive in 2022 a pack of fitness accessories to make it more suitable for physical activities.

work tools

For the corporate part, Quest will receive some tools for companies and resources that promise to make life easier for its users. It will also be possible to customize workrooms in Horizon Home to feel even more immersed in the work environment.

In addition to the above news, some apps like Slack, Dropbox and others will come to Horizon Home soon, and will be supported for VR activities. At the moment, some services like Facebook, Instagram, Smartsheet and Spike will already be available.

Finally, it’s worth keeping an eye on Polar, an app that will work independently of Spark AR Studio and will allow users to create and share AR filters. The service will have a closed beta for iOS.

new hardware

It is noteworthy that Facebook intends to launch some new hardware that will help in the construction of the Metaverse, such as Project Cambria, a new headset modeled on the Oculus Quest. The device will be capable of real-time facial capture and promises high-resolution augmented reality. The release is scheduled for 2022.

Project Cambria Teaser. Successor to Oculus Quest 2?

There is also Project Aria, an AR and VR gadget equipped with artificial intelligence previously announced in 2020, whose purpose is to carry out research with real-world data, mapping environments and identifying objects to detail their purposes. Check out an update about the device in the video below:

In addition to Cambria and Aria, Zuckerberg briefly announced Project Nazare. Without revealing too many details, the CEO just stated that this hardware is about glasses and that its thickness is quite thin – 5 millimeters.

Facebook changed its name: Meta

At the end of Facebook Connect, Zuckerberg announced that the company’s new name will be Meta. Rebranding, however, applies to the holding company and not to the social network.

