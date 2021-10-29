Facebook’s metaverse is the ‘future of the internet’ and wants to unite realities

This Thursday (28), during Facebook Connect, the public was shown what the company is preparing for the future. Following the metaverse concept, which arrives in the midst of several controversies involving Facebook, the news hopes to “unite” the concepts of augmented reality (AR) and virtual (VR) in the physical environment.

In conversation with journalists, Spark AR director Sue Young gave details about the future of the augmented reality platform. She says that this mix of “worlds” is “the evolution of apps” that we are used to using, but with the inclusion of continuity between them. The integration between all of this, he says, “is the next generation of the internet”.

Sue points out that the metaverse is not a single space and that there will be “multiple access points”, “whether it’s an AR glasses, or VR device, or even connected from your cell phone, one of the things we wanted to make available with the metaverse is for that multiple people can connect [à plataforma] no matter what device you are using to be close”.

An important point, in addition to the interactivity between devices, is what Sue describes as a “sense of presence”. “This experience of continuity is what connects people across devices,” he explains, adding the example that “many people can have multiple devices.”

Facebook augmented reality glasses can be used in the metaverse.

As such, users should have a similar concept experience across devices. “We want this continuity experience, whether it’s a Portal device, computer, VR headset, AR glasses — this experience to be personalized for you,” says the executive.

The company gives the example of Oculus Quest 2, which should help virtual reality become broader. For example, in Horizon Home, users can “meet” in the virtual environment to spend time with friends, watch videos, play games or use apps. Messenger will also allow “soon” VR calling.

This concept, estimates the company, should also be expanded to the fitness and work world, where employees will be able to connect a personal and a professional account to Quest 2, for example. The company should also provide businesses with tools to work with the concept. VR testing at Facebook’s work begins this year, but should be available to everyone by 2023.

creating the multiverse

One of the starting points of the metaverse, the Spark AR, augmented reality effects platform, is expected to have great participation. Besides him, the company hopes to evolve in the offer of AR glasses in the future. Last month, Facebook introduced its smart glasses in partnership with manufacturer Ray-Ban.

For this, the company begins to invest in the community so that experiences can be more solid. Among them, the company highlighted:

Geolocation experiments with specific filters for cities, countries, icons, monuments and more in 2022.

Hand and body tracking, which arrives in November, will allow effects to “track” the user’s movements.

Virtual objects in the real world, such as texts, emojis, stickers, GIFs and more; the effects bring “depth of field, occlusion and improved plane tracking” and will be available in 2022.

According to Facebook, more than 700 million people use AR effects across platforms every month.

On the other hand, the company also wants creators, stores, companies, brands, artists and more to be able to create their own AR effects. To do this, it will launch “at the end of the year” the Polar app, in beta, for iOS devices — and which still doesn’t have a date to reach Android.

Polar (whose name may not be the end) will be made available globally. It should allow users to create the effects and filters “without the need to know how to code or work in Spark AR Studio”. Filters can also be used, in addition to Facebook, on Instagram.

Polar Facebook application will allow you to create filters and augmented reality effects.

“Every day on Facebook we hear from traditional creators who want new ways to connect with their community,” says Sue. “It will have a lightweight interface with templates and tools that makes the creation of [conteúdo em] super-intuitive AR”.

Creators, in turn, “will be able to share and sell content they care about.” “Being sure to drive the creators’ success is really the key to growing, as we invest in augmented reality as a platform,” said the executive.

Facebook Reality Labs also launched an education program with a $150 million fund. The idea is “to help create economic opportunities for AR and VR creators and developers” with “career training and development”. In addition to the fund, the company announced the expansion of Spark AR Curriculum. From this, there will be an official certification of Spark AR in the AR Curriculum, which hopes to generate new opportunities for technology professionals.