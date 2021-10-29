Factor Abel Ferreira weighs in and former Palmeiras coach becomes suggested option to replace Renato at Flamengo

Abel continues to study his opponent from Rio de Janeiro, already thinking about the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, which takes place on November 27, in Uruguay

Palmeiras follows the crisis in Flamengo from afar. The Cariocas are Verdão’s opponents in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, on November 27, in Uruguay. Abel Ferreira has been carefully studying Rubro-Negro and is already drawing up new strategies to surprise his rival, as happened against Atlético-MG, in the semifinals.

Renato Gaucho can be fired. The commander, previously prestigious, was booed, cursed and questioned by the fans in Maracanã. This morning (28), he handed over the position, but was removed from the idea by the board. However, his trip to Uruguay – if the bad phase continues – runs the risk of not happening.

Journalist Renato Maurício Prado has already posted Dorival Junior, former coach of Palmeiras, as an option considered. Dorival is unemployed and awaiting proposals. His last job happened at Athletico-PR, but the coach disappointed him at Hurricane and it was fired after a streak of four consecutive defeats in the 2020 Brasileirão.

“One of the names that have been talking about is Dorival Júnior, who has already coached a good part of this team. It’s true that he has a problem with Diego Alves, as he pushed him away and he would be sold. I don’t see many names, but I only know one thing: Renato is no longer able to lead this team in the Libertadores final”, said during the live at UOL Sports.

Meanwhile, Verdão, which returned to a good phase on the field, continues preparation to face Grêmio, on Sunday (31), away from home, in a game valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. In the vice-leadership, Abel’s team must fight until the end for the title of the competition.