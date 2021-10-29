Fangio beats Ferrari to win first F1 title

The Spanish GP, held in Barcelona, ​​received the decision of the 1951 World Cup (Photo: Gentileza Mauricio Parra/Fangio Museum)

F1: VERSTAPPEN HOLDS HAMILTON IN THE ARM, WINS US, STEPS TO TITLE | Paddock GP #262

Five-time Formula 1 champion Juan Manuel Fangio arrived in Europe in 1949 to compete in the Grand Prix races, a year before the official birth of Formula 1. And his first victories aboard a Maserati 4CLT led the driver to join the official team. Alfa Romeo in the inaugural 1950 season. In the new house, the dizzying ladder to ‘El Chueco’ did not stop: the first F1 title would come the following year, on the streets of Barcelona. Exactly 70 years ago.

The location was on the disappeared circuit of Pedralbes. It was the culmination of what had been a far-from-easy season for Fangio. The dubbed ‘Alfetta’ was an old-fashioned car, built before World War II, that competed wheel-to-wheel for the championship against the Ferrari 375, a brand new single-seater that was being developed during the year and updated every race. Alfa Romeo engineers managed to push their evolutions to the limit and had an element in their favor: final speed, the car’s greatest virtue. Ferrari, on the other hand, took the lead in cornering traffic.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Fangio dominated and won the race for 55s (Photo: Gentileza Mauricio Parra/Fangio Museum)

Fangio was already on the brink of his first 1950 championship title, but ended up out of the fray due to a series of mechanical problems. There was a thirst for a rematch for the Argentine after that conquest of teammate Giuseppe Farina. Before the final race, on October 28, 1951, the other rivals with chances were his compatriot José Froilán González and Italian Alberto Ascari, both at Ferrari. Fangio came in front, but Ascari had been the winner of the last two races. The decision was more open than ever.

Alfa Romeo presented a different body, ideal to accommodate a greater fuel capacity, to take to the Spanish circuit. Alfetta’s gluttony was relentless and Ferrari knew it. This made Maranello prepare a special strategy: filling the cars with fuel. The Ferraris aimed to stop less often and buy time as they quickly watched their rivals refuel. To complete the setup, he decided to mount 17-inch Pirelli tires instead of the 18-inch tires he had used in recent victories. The plan started flawlessly: Ascari took pole position on Saturday after completing the 6,316m of the Catalan circuit in 2:10s59, with Fangio 2s behind.

After qualifying, the excitement was in the Ferrari pits. With more power, the Alfettas were generally faster in one lap, but there were doubts for the race. And that’s when an old remedy came into play that remains as effective as ever today: race strategy.

Fangio title came with smart Alfa Romeo strategy (Photo: Gentileza Mauricio Parra/Fangio Museum)

Paddokkast #127: Is Verstappen ready to be F1 champion?

1951 Spanish GP: Fangio’s day

When the starting flag was given – it was not yet the green light – Ascari continued the march towards glory. However, Fangio overtook Farina first and took the lead on lap four after leaving Ferrari behind. During the first part of the race it was normal to see a good performance from Alfa Romeo, trying to get an advantage that would later be lost when refueling. What was odd, however, was Ferrari’s rapid loss of pace. Before the tenth lap, contrary to the initial idea of ​​making few stops, both Ascari and Luigi Villoresi, at the wheel of Cavallino Rampante’s other car, had to replace their tires destroyed by the weight of fuel. Ahead, Fangio was already the comfortable leader.

The Argentine only refueled when the race counted 30 laps, with his teammate Farina behind. Ascari, on the other hand, was third, but he was too late because he had to make an extra stop. Halfway through the race and with less fuel in their tanks, the Ferraris started to recover, especially González. The Argentine Ferrari driver managed to remount and overtake Farina to take second place, but still far behind his compatriot. After 60 laps, Fangio won the 1951 Spanish GP with a 55s lead over González and with Farina in third place. In the championship, ‘El Chueco’ – a nickname that used the driver’s bow-legged as a reference – finished ahead of Ascari and González to win his first Formula 1 title.

The strategy had worked. Alfa Romeo’s fattest body, which appeared to hold liters and liters of fuel, was in reality pure empty plate made to fool Ferrari, which fell into the trap because of the weight of its own fuel tanks. Alfetta’s astute swan song, which left the champions scene after 15 years of activity, would be the first title of Fangio’s successful career in Formula 1. After 1950, he would conquer the titles in 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957. a beginning and an end that 70 years later are just a silent secret on the streets of Barcelona.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!