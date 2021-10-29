Farm 13: Solange Gomes bursts into tears after Tati leaves. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

the return of Rich Melquiades it took Aline Mineiro, Valentina, Tati and Dayane Mello to madness this Thursday night, October 28th. Still, there were those who didn’t like this story at all. As soon as the Alagoan entered the house, the actress put her hand to her face, in shock with the choice of the public.

Then, with tears already in her eyes, she whispered with Valentina and Sthe Matos, who stopped to encourage the funkeira’s best friend in the game. “I don’t understand anything anymore!” he said. The two embraced Sol, listening to her cries.

Afterwards, the former model went to her room and stayed there, while other pawns celebrated her stay in the game. This was the first time Rico said he was so nervous in “The Farm 13” on the Record TV screen. In turn, the actress only

horrible

Adriane Galisteu he hit whom he chooses to leave in the final moments of the elimination this Thursday, October 28th. Tati Breaks Shack and Rich Melquiades were in the showdown at the end of the program, after the presenter released MC GUI from the hot seat.

On limp legs, Rico claimed that he didn’t even have words minutes before Galisteus announced that the influencer would return to the house. In the Decompression Cabin, with Lidi Lisbon and Lucas Selfie, the funkeira commented how it was to lose to the great game rival.

“For me it was horrible. A lot of people didn’t want to go to the countryside with him, because of his followers. I said from the beginning that I wasn’t going to be quiet because of this and I would say what I needed (…) Half of Brazil knows who I am, so I didn’t need to keep creating shacks to be seen”, she said.

Elimination

The elimination of the farm in “A Fazenda 13” happened this Thursday night, the 28th. Tati Breaks Shack left the reality with only 15.78% of the public vote. MC GUI had 20.41% popular support, while Rich Melquiades followed as the darling of the reality show viewers, with 63.81% of the votes.

At first, the funkeiro got rid of the hot seat and was able to return to the house with more peace of mind. While the team was a mystery to the other participants. Adriane Galisteu made his speech after admitting that he was startled by the formation of the hot seat. After all, three very strong players in the game compete for the audience’s preference.

Tati Quebra Barraco analyzed his passage through the game. The funkeira revealed that she is calm with the decision of viewers for the game.

“When I arrived here, I knew it would be a difficult game, but I arrived to live it intensely. I think they still need to know a little more about Tati Quebra Barraco”, said the singer.

