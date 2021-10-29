Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco is eliminated with 15.78%

With the 6th farm of “The Farm 13“, the time has come to say goodbye to Tati Breaks Shack, which was eliminated with 15.78% of votes. Rich won one more chance and was the participant who received the most votes to continue, 63.81%, to the surprise of the other pawns and the influencer himself. MC GUI also saved himself, with 20.41% of votes.

remember the vote

MC GUI was nominated by the farmer of the week, bil. Despite having been allies at the beginning of the competition, the two have been falling out for a few weeks. The MC even said he was waiting because the ex-BBB moved with him after he won the farmer’s hat.

Rich Melquiades was the most voted participant by headquarters, taking a total of four votes. Gui Araújo, the winner of Fireproof, he even tried to change the course of the game with the power of yellow flame. The former MTV won the opportunity to double the votes of any pawn and chose Simone, who also stayed with four votes.

Bil was in charge of breaking the tie and opted for Rico. The ex-participant of “On Vacation”, then, pulled Tati Breaks Shack from the bay. There’s not one left, Sthephane left. However, the influence did well and won the Farmer’s Test last wednesday (27)

Elimination

According to Adriane Galisteu, this was the record vote in “The Farm 13“. In random order, the first saved pawn of the night was MC GUI. Soon after the announcement, a lot of fireworks played and it was possible to hear from headquarters. However, it wasn’t possible to understand if it was for the MC.

In the end, Rich was the participant who received the most votes to stay, receiving a total of 63.81%. The dispute between MC GUI and Tati Breaks Shack was pretty fierce! the MC received 20.41% and the funkeira 15.78%, making her the sixth eliminated from “The Farm 13“.

