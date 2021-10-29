Farmer in Italy Harvests 1.2 Ton Pumpkin and Sets World Record | Agribusiness

Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi set the world record for the heaviest pumpkin in the world by picking a fruit with 1.2 ton – heavier than a compact car.

His pumpkin was presented at a festival in the town of Peccioli, near Pisa, on 26 September. Last Thursday (28), Guinness World Records recognized the brand.

The farmer told the Guinness website that he was nervous at the time of weighing, as he had been cultivating giant pumpkins since 2008.

“At the time of weighing, I had my back to the screen. When my friends and the audience saw the weight, they took me to the celebration. At that moment, I knew I had made it. I screamed until I lost my voice“, he said.

In addition to having achieved the historic mark, the farmer dominated the event and took 2nd and 3rd places in the competition with two other pumpkins weighing 978.99 kg and 794.51 kg.

Stefano said he had to overcome the challenge of the climate in Italy to accomplish the feat – the region of Sicily, where he carried out the cultivation, registered temperatures that reached 48.8°C last August.

“Climate control is an essential factor from germination to harvest. To allow plants to express themselves at their best, it’s a matter of heating, cooling, shading, misting, irrigation when necessary,” he told Guinness.

The farmer said that “there are no secrets” to growing the giant pumpkins.