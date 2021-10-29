Father Fábio de Melo shares reflection and followers associate Elisa Lucinda’s comment | celebrities

Father Fábio de Melo, 50, shared a text, Thursday (28), on his Instagram profile. “People can only humiliate in me what has not yet been baptized by humility. The more I recognize my misery, the less I am vulnerable to humiliation. If I still feel diminished or despised by others, it can be an indication that I still be under the taming of my arrogances,” wrote the priest.

The message does not mention Elisa Lucinda, 63, however, it did not take Fábio’s followers long to attribute the text as an indirection to the artist’s controversial speech. “He never needed warm clothes. Always reasoned with reason”, wrote one admirer. “No one humiliates the humble”, pointed out another fan.

It all started on Wednesday afternoon (27), when Elisa Lucinda shared sensitive statements about the priest on social media. “I’m finding you very boyish and seductive. I’m against celibacy. With all the respect I have for you, I don’t believe in yours. And I agree. It shouldn’t be necessary to deny one’s nature, to be celibate to be a priest. It doesn’t make sense to me. “, she declared, in the comment feed of an Instagram post.

Soon, fans of Fábio de Melo – recently hired by Globo – began to contest the actress’ opinion. “It’s not because he posts pictures and likes to take care of himself that he doesn’t live up to celibacy,” said a fan identified as Shirley. “Has anyone asked or asked your opinion? The only thing he deserves is respect. And you can’t even have that. If it were totally unnecessary. Nobody wants to know if you believe it or not. After all, there was no respect in those comments. Ugly. Small. Mediocre. He lost the chance to worry about his life,” said Fernanda, another admirer.

In response to the repercussions, Elisa quickly defended herself. “Imagine, people, there is no offense in my words. I don’t consider sex a sin. I think such a rite is backwards from the church. Adélia Prado says that either everything is blessed or nothing is blessed. And I think this antagonism between faith and sex drives young people away , mainly. I’m not intolerant, but criticizes. I know a lot of people who find him attractive and I don’t see any error in that”, she pointed out.

After that, there were those who agreed with the actress. “I really like Fábio de Melo, I also think he’s handsome and seductive, with all due respect. But I agree with your opinion, sometimes he runs away a little and not to mention that he’s the priest of famous and rich artists, that’s what gives me laziness,” said a follower of the priest. “I agree with you”, pointed out another admirer of the religious and artist. So far, Father Fábio de Melo himself has not taken a stand on the matter.

Check out the post that generated this whole discussion: