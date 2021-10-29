Featured against Flu, Zanocelo says Renato and Elano are inspirations at Santos: “References” | saints

Highlight in the victory of Santos against Fluminense, last Wednesday, in the Brazilian Championship, Vinícius Zanocelo has established himself in the starting lineup. However, suspended for the third yellow card, the midfielder will not be able to face Athletico-PR, this Saturday, for the 29th round of the competition.

The 25 shirt was responsible for a beautiful launch, which resulted in a goal by Madson, against the Rio team. In an interview on the club’s official website, he said he has the former players Renato and Elano as inspirations. The second, in fact, was his technician at the railway.

– Santos has already had many aces in jersey 8, but the ones I remember and could see playing up close are Renato and Elano. What they represent to the club is an inspiration for me to continue pursuing this. They are references. I look up to them a lot and I always watch videos of them to try and put them into practice on the field. The victory was too important. Our group deserves great things, we work hard to achieve our goals. And, without a doubt, we will put Santos in the place he deserves – said the player.

1 of 2 Vinícius Zanocelo is applauded after being substituted in Santos’ victory against Fluminense — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Vinícius Zanocelo is applauded after being substituted in Santos’ victory against Fluminense — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Famous father among fans

The midfielder also commented on his father, Nelson Zanocelo’s partying. Active on social networks, he usually interacts with fans and gained fame among Santos for his reactions during the Santos games.

– I don’t even have the words to talk about my father. I always say that if I go to my kids 50% of the father he is, I know I’ll be the second best dad in the world. I’m hugely proud of it, it’s my mirror and my reference. I am very grateful for the happiness he has when I do well, for suffering too and for being with me at all times. I’m very happy for the affection that people are having with him on the social network. When the goal came out, I already turned to where he was in the chair. It was a very cool moment – concluded the shirt 25.

