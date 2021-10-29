Federal Revenue advises on refund of amounts due to court decision

The Internal Revenue Service published this Wednesday (27) a guidance note on the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) which defined that the interest on late payment on wage and social security amounts paid in arrears is indemnified and does not add to the equity, not composing the basis for calculating income tax.

The decision took place within the scope of the judgment of Extraordinary Appeal No. 855091/RS, with general repercussions.

According to the tax authorities, the amounts withheld in excess in the receipt of court orders can be recovered. For this, taxpayers must rectify the Annual Income Tax Adjustment Statement for the calendar year in which the income is received.

In the rectification, the interest portion must be excluded from the total income received and offered for taxation, informing the new value of the taxable income (without interest) in the same form where it was declared in the previous declaration (RRA Form or Income Subject to Annual Adjustment), and the same form of taxation previously selected, exclusive at source or income subject to annual adjustment, must be maintained.

The amount related to default interest must be informed in the Exempt Income Sheet – Others, identifying that it is exempt interest – decision of STF Re nº 855.091/RS.

Deadline for refund of values

It is important to note that a period of five years must be respected for the refund to be claimed, and the counting of this period depends on the option of taxation method chosen by the taxpayer in the DIRPF.

For taxpayers who opted for exclusive taxation at source, the term is counted from the date of receipt of the precatório, the date on which the higher withholding was made. For taxpayers who opted to subject their earnings to the annual adjustment, the term is counted from the date of occurrence of the taxable event, that is, December 31 of the respective calendar year.

If the taxpayer has paid income tax in the previous declaration, and the amount of tax recalculated in the rectifying declaration is lower, the refund of the amount paid in excess must be requested through Per/DCOMP Web, available on the e-CAC Portal . The deadline for requesting this refund is five years, counting from the date the payment is made (collection date).

With information from the Internal Revenue Service