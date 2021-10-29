Felipe Andreoli rebels and detonates Maurício Souza on Globo after homophobic act

Felipe Andreoli was outraged by the volleyball player’s homophobic posts Mauricio Souza and released the verb in Globe Sports. During the sports edition shown on Thursday (28), he criticized the athlete’s attitude.

“Homophobia is not an opinion, it is a crime. Woods. Did you make this offense on social media where you have over 300,000 followers and then apologize on one where you have 50? Cowardly attitude, right?!“, said the journalist on the Globo program.

“Another thing: this issue is not political. You weren’t fired because you’re conservative, right-wing, or religious. Not because of the internet sealing. You were fired because you were homophobic and apparently you didn’t regret it. Homophobia is a crime and is not respected”, concluded Felipe Andreoli.

This is the position that athletes, journalists and the entire sports community should take: against LGBTphobia in sports! Great positioning, @andreolifelipe 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/Eorn93vWxq — Ana Flor (@Tdetravesti) October 28, 2021

Reason for Felipe Andreoli’s criticism

Andreoli’s criticism came after the latest developments involving Mauritius. The volleyball player made homophobic posts on social networks and ended up being dismissed from Minas Tênis Clube.

“The president of Minas Tênis Clube, Ricardo Vieira Santiago, met with the athlete Maurício Souza this afternoon and informed him about his indefinite removal from Fiat/Gerdau/Minas. The athlete also received a fine and was instructed to make an immediate public retraction. The Minas Tênis Clube reinforces that it does not accept and will not accept intolerant manifestations in any way and that it will intensify internal campaigns in favor of diversity, respect and unity, as they are important causes and in line with institutional values”, said the club in a note last Tuesday (26).

After that, yesterday (27), the Minas Gerais club released a statement in which it announced the athlete’s dismissal. “Minas Tênis Clube informs that the athlete Maurício Souza is no longer a Club player“, informed.

On your Instagram profile, Mauritius spoke. “I’m not playing mine anymore! I thank my teammates, technical committee, my Fisio to my director, president and partners for everything! I follow my path planting what I believe, my legacy continues! What I will leave for my children and grandchildren is what counts in the end”, he stated.

“It’s not mine’s fault! It’s the people’s fault that they no longer accept an opinion contrary to theirs, anything spoken other than what they approve of you is homophobic and prejudiced indeed. The tolerance on the other side is zero!”, declared the athlete in another post on the social network.