Felipe Castanhari says he has data exchanged for profanity in the SUS app

Felipe Castanhari shared an unusual situation with fans. YouTuber accused an employee of the Ministry of Health of replacing his data in the application Connect SUS, of the Unified Health System, with pejorative words.

“Some imbecile who works in the Ministry of Health illegally altered our registration data for the Conecta SUS app with derogatory words, making our vaccination certificate unusable,” he said in a post on Twitter.

And there @minsaude? Who will solve this? Where is the name of the person who made this change? — Felipe Castanhari (@FeCastanhari) October 27, 2021

Help us by giving RT, please, for someone to solve this. It is not possible for an absurdity of this to be happening! — Nyvi Estephan (@NyviEstephan) October 27, 2021

Afterwards, Castanhari questioned who could resolve the situation. “Where’s the name of the person who made this change?”, charged the youtuber and digital influencer.

The message was also shared by youtuber Nyvi Estephan, who claimed to have gone through the same situation. “It is not possible for an absurdity of this to be happening”, he pointed out.

“This is very serious. Register a police report,” advised one of the followers. “Besides being bizarre, it is a crime. I hope they manage to solve it and the culprit is punished”, wished another.

O splash contacted the Ministry of Health, but received no feedback on the case.

