Felipe Neto, Castanhari and Nyvi Estephan claim to have illegally altered personal data on the SUS platform | São Paulo

Youtubers Felipe Neto, Felipe Castanhari and Nyvi Estephan reported this Wednesday (27), through social networks, that their data had been illegally changed in the SUS registration system, which is under the responsibility of the Ministry of Health (MS).

According to the couple Castanhari and Nyvi, pejorative and sexist terms were written in place of their names on electronic proofs of vaccination against Covid-19 that they obtained through the official MS application, Connect SUS.

“In the general register, my name was correct, as I have been using the SUS since my childhood, I have a national health card with my correct name and I have never had any similar problem. The offense came only when I took the certificate, and there was none option to change by application” told Nyvi to g1.

When she realized that the name had changed, the presenter asked her boyfriend, Felipe Castanhari, to also issue the immunization certificate, in which a “joke” appeared where the boy’s name should be included.

By sharing the case on Twitter, also youtuber Felipe Neto responded to Castanhari’s publication revealing that his data had also been manipulated and his death was illegally registered in the SUS system.

“Yesterday, around 11 pm, we received an insistent contact from three unknown numbers, via WhatsApp, without identifying themselves, saying that they had violated the system [do SUS] and corrected the data,” Nyvi said. “The names, in fact, have been changed, but to our stage names.”

After the great repercussion that the reports had on social networks, this Thursday (28), the Ministry of Health spoke about the case of Castanhari and Nyvi by Twitter itself, in its verified account, regretting what happened and saying that an investigation internal would be carried out to clarify the facts.

According to Ordinance No. 1434, published in the Official Gazette of the Union in May 2020, which establishes the adoption of the Connect SUS for the formation of a National Health Data Network (RNDS), it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health’s Informatics Department “promote the integration and interoperability of health information” of the network.

The Ordinance also establishes that access to RNDS information is subject to the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD), which has as some of its foundations the respect for privacy, informative self-determination and the inviolability of intimacy, honor and Image.

“We are in contact with our lawyers to understand how we should proceed in relation to the two illegalities: how our data was altered by offenses internally and how someone managed to access and, in fact, change it once more in an attempt to ‘fix the problem’ , having access to our data that should be protected by the system,” said Nyvi.

According to Felipe Neto’s communications team, the case is being resolved administratively, without any involvement from the legal sector. The request for youtuber registration in SUS to be reactivated has already been carried out and is awaiting resolution of the problem.

Asked by the g1, MS has not yet positioned itself about the illegal alteration carried out in the data of the three youtubers.

In July of this year, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), former candidate for governor of São Paulo and national coordinator of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), also claimed to have suffered an illegal alteration in the register of the Unified Health System.

In the episode, Boulos reported to g1 that her parents’ names had been changed to “gross insults and curses.”

The case was confirmed by the Ministry of Health, which said that there had been “an alteration in the base of the National Health Card carried out by an accredited person to use the data registration system”. At the time, the folder claimed to have already requested the blocking of the credential of the person responsible for exchanging the data.

In the same month, federal deputy and PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, claimed to have her registration with the SUS suspended after being classified as dead, in a data change carried out in March 2019, a case similar to that of Felipe Neto.

In addition to the false death, the name “Bolsonaro” appeared filled in in the field “Social Name/Surname” on the page that informed about the registration suspension.