Fertilizers double their price in 2021 and put pressure on agribusiness | Economy

Petrobras Agency Fertilizers double their price in 2021 and put pressure on prices for agribusiness

A combination of high international prices, high demand, scarcity of world supply and logistical problems hit the agricultural production costs in 2021, especially fertilizers.

One of the most problematic components and, at the same time, fundamental for the planting of agricultural crops, they became more than 100% more expensive in the period from January to September, according to the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA).

The entity’s expectation is that this scenario of upward trend in fertilizer prices should continue in 2022, with an impact on the profit margin of rural producers. The situation is worrying, as it could make the planting of the next grain crops more complicated and also impact inflation.

According to the Campo Futuro project, of the CNA/Senar system, in the year, the prices of urea, MAP (monoammonium phosphate) and KCL (potassium chloride) rose by 70.1%, 74.8% and 152 .6%, respectively.

The document, released on Thursday, contains a survey of economic, financial and technical data and monitoring of the prices of inputs used in more than 40 agricultural activities.

In the case of pesticides, glyphosate had the biggest increase, 126.8%, mainly due to the interruption of the operation of manufacturing industries in China. Brazilian producers report that the product is lacking in some regions.

Besides China, another supplier market that causes headaches for Brazilian producers is Belarus, which is located in Eastern Europe. Since President Aleksandr Lukashenko was reappointed in August of last year, the country — responsible for a quarter of world potash production — has been experiencing an intense political crisis, with internal and external consequences.

Earlier this month, President Jair Bolsonaro informed that the government is preparing a bill aimed at the production of fertilizers. The text is being prepared by the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs (SAE), which will have the challenge of finding ways to optimize the use of raw material available in Brazil, which depends on the import of these inputs.

Climate

In addition to inputs, the weather also affected some agricultural activities. The drought in the second half of 2020 and early 2021 compromised the development of the coffee crop harvested this year. In the case of the Arabica type, there was a 10% reduction in production compared to the volume surveyed in 2020.

For soybean, corn, rice, wheat, bean and cotton crops, climate was the main challenge. Weather conditions – from lack of rain during planting to excess during the harvest period – had a great influence on crops with a production above the previous crop (soybeans, wheat and rice). The weather also negatively affected corn and cotton production.