FIFA sentenced to indemnify Brazilian who invented barrier spray

The 14th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro condemned FIFA for appropriating the barrier spray, invented and patented by Brazilian Heine Allemagne. Thus, the entity will have to pay compensation to Heine, in an amount yet to be defined. FIFA can still appeal the sentence.

The process was opened in 2017, when FIFA removed the spray from its rule book, but kept its use in official games, including the men’s World Cup in 2018 and the women’s Cup in 2019. For Heine, recognition by the Justice is “an epic achievement that will influence future decisions”.

“The spray story would be different if it weren’t for FIFA’s shameful ambition. I didn’t do it to sell cans. I made a project that solves one of the biggest problems in football for over a century. If FIFA recognizes it from the beginning, it would be inspiring for football itself. It is rare for an invention that meets the rule, which does not change, but reaffirms the rule”, declared the inventor to UOL Sport.

understand the case

The barrier spray invented by the Brazilian allows the marking of the playing field with a foam, which disappears after seconds and helps to comply with the distance rule for free kicks. Spuni Comércio Comércio de Produtores Sportives, Heine’s company, obtained patents for the product in 44 countries.

Heine Allemagne advised FIFA on the implementation of the barrier spray Image: Personal archive

However, despite the Brazilian having advised FIFA on the implementation of the product in the early 2000s, he was never properly recognized by the entity. In July of last year, with the process already in progress, judge Fabelisa Gomes Leal, from the 7th Business Court of TJ-RJ, gave a favorable opinion to FIFA, alleging that the use of sprays from other suppliers did not constitute patent infringement.

The decision now, however, repairs the judge’s opinion and determines that FIFA is held responsible for any damages to the patent in Brazil. Heine must be compensated for all losses since 2012, when the spray began to be used in the country. The amount initially requested by Heine’s defense is R$50 million.

It was also decided to pay R$ 50 thousand for the use of the spray in the 2014 World Cup, in Brazil, with the Spuni brand covered.