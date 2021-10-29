FII Central: real estate funds follow the market and Ifix has 8th consecutive decline

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The session this Thursday (28) was also bearish for most real estate funds. Ifix, the index of the most traded FIIs on the Brazilian stock exchange, followed the Ibovespa and closed the trading session in the negative field. On the 8th consecutive day of decline, the index ended the day with losses of 0.26%, at 2,673 points. In the week, the Ifix drops 1.41% and, in the month, 1.53%. In the year, the index accumulates fall of 6.83%.

Experts suggest caution to real estate fund investors concerned about the increase in the rate of interest rate hikes in the country. Unanimously, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, decided on Wednesday (27) to raise the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year.

The Copom decision represents the sixth consecutive increase in the Selic, which was at 2% in January, and now reaches the highest level since September 2017. It was also the biggest increase in the rate since December 2002, when the Selic increased by 3 percentage points and was set at 25% per year.

Traditionally, Selic increases encourage the migration of real estate fund shareholders to fixed income investments, which become more profitable and offer less risk. However, the behavior is questioned by experts who suggest discipline and investment strategy.

“You shouldn’t invest more or less in real estate funds because of the movement of just one indicator”, advises Marcos Baroni, head of research in FIIs at Suno Research. “If you are committed to having 20% ​​or 30% of the equity in real estate funds, you must maintain the position regardless of a Selic rate at 6%, 7% or 8% per year”, he says.

In Baroni’s assessment, if investors are unsure of what to do in times like the current one, it is because the investment strategy they have adopted is fragile. “If you are making a decision due to a change in interest rates, which is short-term, you are certainly in trouble. His conviction is fragile from the point of view of investment strategy”, he assesses.

This Thursday’s (28th) biggest highs:

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (TGAR11) Real Active TG Others 2.84 (HGCR11) CSHG Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. 2.01 (AIEC11) Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 1.86 (FEXC11) BTG Pactual CRI Fund Titles and Val. Mob. 1.68 (OUJP11) Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. Mob. 1.66

Largest casualties this Thursday (28):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (RFOF11) RB Capital Titles and Val. Mob. -2.51 (SPTW11) SP Downtown Corporate Slabs -2.19 (XPCM11) XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs -2.05 (RZAK11) Riza Akin Titles and Val. Mob. -1.83 (BPFF11) Brazil Absolute Plural Titles and Val. Mob. -1.69

Source: B3

BTG Terras Agrícolas buys farms in Mato Grosso, Riza pays R$ 70 million for property in Goiás and more news

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas (BTRA11) invests R$101 million in two farms in Mato Grosso

BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas closed an agreement with the Bergamasco Group and acquired the Três Irmãos farm, in Tapurah (MT), for R$ 80 million, and Colibri, in Nova Mutum (MT), for R$ 21 million. The sum of the area of ​​the properties is approximately 2,100 hectares and the total value of the operation reaches R$ 101 million.

According to the Mato-Grossense Institute of Agricultural Economics, the state currently leads the national rankings in soy, corn and cotton production.

The farms will be leased to the seller for a period of ten years. The monthly remuneration will be approximately R$ 1.01 million and will be adjusted annually by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index)

Rents will be paid semiannually by the lessee, in advance, and the contract structure also has an option to repurchase the property in favor of the Bergamasco Group, which may or may not be executed at the end of the lease period.

With the purchase of properties in Mato Grosso, BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas estimates a monthly impact on income of approximately R$0.30 per share.

In order to identify risks and opportunities in properties, the fund reported that it carried out an ESG (environmental, social and governance) assessment. The study pointed out positive aspects in the properties, but also the need for adaptation in points related to the socio-environmental part.

Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) pays R$ 70 million for property in Goiás

Riza Arctium Real Estate entered into a commitment with Aspam Participações and Goiazem Armazéns for the purchase of a 124 thousand square meter property in Goiânia (Goiás). The space is divided into a main area, of approximately 93 thousand square meters, and another complementary area, of 31 thousand square meters. The total value of the deal is R$70 million.

Initially, the fund paid R$46 million for the main area and the rest of the amount will be deposited after the space audit and other steps in the purchase process.

The Property is currently leased to Aspam, which pays R$345 thousand per month for the main area and R$180 thousand for the complementary area, totaling R$525,000.

According to Riza Arctium, the property contract in Goiás provides for a purchase option for the lessee, which may be exercised throughout the lease period.

Trisul terminates its contract with Pátria Corporate Buildings (PATC11) in São Paulo

Trisul has expressed its intention to terminate the contract it has with Pátria Edifícios Corporativos for the lease of complexes 205, 207 and 208 of Edifício Cetenco, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP). The tenant occupies 1.1 thousand square meters of the property, or 9.4% of the gross leasable area (GLA) of the fund.

The lease agreement provides for 6 months of notice, in addition to the payment of a termination fine and the return of the resource granted as a grace period at the beginning of the lease.

With the contractual guarantees, Pátria Edifícios Corporativos states that it will only be impacted by the termination from November 2022, if the property remains vacant until that date.

The possible reduction in fund distributions as a result of the vacancy in the Cetenco Building is approximately R$0.04 per share.

Real estate turnover: iRent inflation picks up again and accumulates 21% in 12 months

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), which serves as a parameter for the readjustment of property lease contracts, rose again in October after falling 0.64% in September. According to the Getulio Vargas Foundation, the rate rose 0.64% this month.

André Braz, coordinator of the FGV price indices, says that the less intense fall registered in the price of iron ore, from -21.74% to -8.47%, contributed to the acceleration of the IGP-M. He also points out the increase of 6.61%, in the price of diesel, which, in this case, has not yet taken into account the readjustment announced on Monday (25).

With the result of October, rent inflation, as the IGP-M is known, accumulates an increase of 16.74% in the year and 21.73% in 12 months. In October 2020, the index had risen 3.23% and accumulated an increase of 20.93% in 12 months.

Civil construction inflation, measured by the INCC, had already accelerated in October, rising 0.80%, against 0.56% in September. The three component groups of the index registered the following variations in the last two months: materials and equipment (0.89% to 1.68%), services (0.56% to 0.36%) and labor (0.27 % to 0.10%).

