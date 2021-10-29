Filho de Tite likes posts by Maurício Souza, and CBF speaks out

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) spoke after Tite’s son and assistant coach in the men’s team, Matheus Bachi, liked posts and homophobic comments from volleyball player Maurício Souza. Positioning caused the athlete to have his contract with Minas Tênis Clube terminated.

To the newspaper O Globo, the organization stated that it spoke with the official about the matter, who would have acknowledged his mistake. He disliked the posts and stopped following the former Brazilian volleyball team player. “The CBF became aware of the facts and spoke directly with the aforementioned official, who acknowledged his error in ‘liking’ the post, as he does not share such an opinion,” he informed.

The organization also stated that it values ​​diversity and an end to prejudice. “It reinforces its commitment to football free from any prejudice or discrimination. Through the ‘All Equals’ campaign, which has been in existence for almost a decade, it defends a solidarity sport that integrates all colors, origins, beliefs, genders or physical conditions, using as a platform for publicizing its competitions and activities of the Brazilian team”, he concluded.

On Oct. 12, he shared a news story about the current Superman, son of Clark Kent and comic book idol, coming out bisexual. The 34-year-old athlete criticized the gesture and wrote: “Go for it and you’ll see where we end up”. Before that, he had already mocked TV Globo’s attitude to using a neutral pronoun to refer to characters in a soap opera.

After pressure from sponsors and society, Maurício Souza was dismissed from the Minas Gerais club.

