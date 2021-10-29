Filho de Tite shows support for homophobic post by Maurício Souza | Soccer

Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Matheus Bachi, son of Tite, is assistant coach of the Brazilian team

Amid the repercussion of the post with homophobic content authored by the volleyball player Maurício Souza,

two likes to the content stood out: the son and technical assistant of tit

in the Brazilian team, Matheus Bachi,

and that of the midfielder of Palmeiras, Felipe Melo.

Both spoke positively to the central’s criticism of the fact that a new comic book portrays Superman’s son as a bisexual.

When contacted, the CBF stated that “it became aware of the facts and spoke directly with the aforementioned official, who acknowledged his error in ‘liking’ the post, as he does not share such an opinion”.

The organization also highlighted that “it reinforces its commitment to football free from any prejudice or discrimination. Through the ‘All Equals’ campaign, which has been in existence for almost a decade, it defends a supportive sport that integrates all colors, origins, beliefs, genders or physical conditions, using as a platform for dissemination their competitions and activities of the Brazilian team”.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, did not comment on Felipe Melo until the publication of the report.

Both the steering wheel and the technical assistant of the Brazilian team also enjoyed the post by Maurício this Thursday, in which he shared an image of Superman kissing Wonder Woman.

Later, after contacting the report with CBF, Matheus Bachi stopped liking the posts and stopped following Maurício on Instagram.

Dismissal and going abroad



The case gained international proportions. After the pressure exerted by sponsors, Minas Tênis conditioned the player’s permanence in the team to a public apology and also requested that Maurício delete the post on Instagram.

As the player, on video, defended his attitude, and decided to keep the post, the club went public to announce his resignation.

The tendency is that Maurício, excluded by coach Renan Dal Zotto from the volleyball team because of the episode, will try to transfer to a club abroad.