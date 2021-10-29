Film is the target of attacks for presenting LGBTQ+ relationship

Production became the target of criticism even before its debut

The release of eternal, the MCU’s next big production, is getting closer. As a result, the first opinions about the film began to be released by critics who had early access to the film. Despite not having arrived in theaters yet, the production is already suffering from attacks by the public, having become the target of review bombing for presenting a LGBTQ+ relationship in its plot (via The Direct).

Why review bombing?

In the plot of the film, Phastos (Brian Tire Henry), one of the Eternals, is married to a human, being the first openly gay hero in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. His inclusion, however, has been repudiated by the conservative public through reviews at the IMDB, which allows audiences to rate the film even before it arrives in theaters.

This type of action, when a group of people publishes multiple negative opinions on evaluation pages in a coordinated manner and without regard to the quality of the work itself, is called review bombing.

What was done?

About eternal, the feature has been receiving low grades accompanied by comments that accuse it of being “woke and mediocre”, or asserting that the production is only seeking to be politically correct. Thus, the page showed hundreds of reviews with the minimum grade made by people who didn’t even watch the production.

The commotion was such that the IMDB needed to act by removing the comments and preventing the public from adding new reviews for the time being. As a result, the audience ratings section should only be reopened when the movie is actually released.

eternal premiere day November 4th in Brazil, only in movie theaters.

