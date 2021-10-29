Firefighter shoots man who allegedly divulged his 12-year-old daughter’s nudes

Luiz Ribeiro – State of Minas

posted on 10/28/2021 5:41 PM



Young was shot five times in a bar in the city of Montes Claros – (credit: Social Networks/reproduction)

A 21-year-old man was shot five times inside a bar, in Bairro São José, in Montes Claros, in the North of Minas, this Wednesday night (27/10). He was rescued and is hospitalized at Santa Casa in the city, in serious condition, breathing with the help of equipment, after undergoing surgery.

The suspect in the shootings is a 42-year-old second lieutenant in the Montes Claros Fire Department, who was off duty in plain clothes. The suspicion is that the military would have shot the victim, infuriated by the fact that the boy had disclosed ‘nudes’ of a 12-year-old teenager, who would be the soldier’s daughter.

This version has not yet been confirmed by the Civil Police, which opened an investigation to investigate the case. According to the Military Police, “witnesses informed that the motivation for the crime was due to the victim having sexually harassed the author’s daughter.”

The suspect fled shortly after the crime. The Estado de Minas report found that the military’s defense attorney contacted the police station and informed him that he will introduce himself.

This Thursday morning (October 28), the Minas Gerais Military Fire Department (CBMMG) issued a statement in which it informs that it is ‘following up and taking all appropriate legal measures’ in relation to the episode that took place in Montes Claros , involving a member of the corporation, who, ‘after an argument in a commercial establishment, fired his firearm and shot an individual’.

The command of firefighters promises rigor in investigating the case. “The CBMMG will carry out the investigations with rigor and compliance with legal requirements”, says the note. The military man involved in the case has been with the corporation for 23 years.

Images from a video of the bar’s security system show the dynamics of the crime, reported in a police report from the Military Police. The video circulates on social networks.

According to the police report, the suspect was sitting at a table with his wife and daughter. After asking the waiter for the bill, he pulled up a chair and sat at another table nearby, where the boy was, with whom he started an argument.

The military punched the victim in the face (as can be seen from the images in the video), who got up to go to the bathroom, being followed by the suspect. At that moment, the man drew a gun and fired five shots towards the young man. Soon after, the suspect left the scene in a car, along with his family.

In the video, the image of the military man shooting the victim does not appear. But the footage shows the moment when people who were in the establishment, upon hearing the shots, leave the tables and run away. Bairro São José is located in the central region of the city.

According to the record of the Military Police, the victim was hit by shots in the abdomen, chest and one of the arms. The boy was rescued by a team from the Mobile Emergency and Emergency Care Service (Samu) and sent to Santa Casa de Montes Claros.

This Thursday morning, the hospital reported that the ‘patient underwent surgical procedures and is currently in serious condition, breathing with the help of devices’.

See the full note from the firefighters:

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) informs that it is monitoring and taking all appropriate legal measures in relation to the episode that took place on October 27, in the city of Montes Claros, in which a CBMMG soldier, being in off duty and in plain clothes, after an argument in a commercial establishment, he fired his firearm and shot an individual.

CBMMG will carry out the investigations with rigor and compliance with legal requirements.

CBMMG reaffirms its commitment to serving the population of Minas Gerais, always ensuring the good conduct of its members through strict compliance with the law and collaboration with investigative and judicial bodies.”