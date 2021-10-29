Firefighter who shot a young man who reportedly disclosed his daughter’s nude introduces himself – General

Video captures the moment when a firefighter attacks a young man, before shooting at him (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) The second lieutenant of the Fire Department suspected of having shot at a young man, aged 21, in a bar, in Montes Claros, presented himself at the Civil Police station in the northern city of Minas Gerais, this Thursday afternoon (October 28). The 42-year-old soldier was in the company of a lawyer, was heard and subsequently released to respond to the process in freedom.

The crime took place on Wednesday night (10/27), in Bairro So Jos, in the central area of ​​the city. The victim, who was hit in the chest, abdomen and one of the arms, was rescued and taken to the Santa Casa de Montes Claros, where he remains hospitalized, in serious condition, breathing with the help of braces, after undergoing surgery.

The firefighter was off duty, without a uniform, when he became involved in the crime. According to the Military Police, “witnesses informed that the motivation for the crime was due to the victim having sexually harassed the author’s daughter”. The report found that there is a suspicion that the military man had shot the victim when he was enraged by the fact that the boy had disclosed nudes of the firefighter’s 12-year-old daughter.

The Civil Police, however, still does not confirm the version and investigates the reason for the attempted murder. Responsible for the inquiry, police officer Bruno Rezende, from the Montes Claros Homicides Police, told the



State of Minas,



on tonight, that the military admitted to having shot at the boy.

During the deposition, the firefighter reported that there was an argument between the parties and that, as a result, he became nervous and fired shots at the young man, after the victim made an attempt at aggression.

The firefighter presented the weapon used in the crime, which was seized. His wife and two children were also heard at the police station.

Bruno Rezende informed that the military man presented a version of the reason for the discussion that led to the attempted murder. But, for the time being, the “alleged motivation” alleged by the suspect is kept confidential by the Civil Police.

“We can’t anticipate just his (the suspect’s) version. So far, we’ve only heard one side. We are going to listen to all the versions to identify whether what he (the firefighter) said is true”, said Rezende, announcing that he also intends to hear the witnesses on the victim’s side, in addition to the young man himself, awaiting his recovery.

Asked about news of the disclosure of nudes of the 12-year-old, the delegate replied: “(this) is being investigated. Nothing to confirm at this time”.

how was the crime



Images from a video of the bar’s security system (



look above



) show the dynamics of the crime that had the 21-year-old boy as a victim, reported in a police report from the Military Police. The video circulates on social networks.

According to the police report, the suspect was sitting at a table with his wife and daughter. After asking the waiter for the check, he pulled up a chair and sat at another table nearby, where the boy was, with whom he began an argument.

The military punched the victim in the face (as can be seen from the images in the video), who got up to go to the bathroom, being followed by the suspect. At that moment, the man drew a gun and fired five shots at the young man. Soon after, the suspect left the scene in a car, along with his family.

The video does not show the image of the soldier shooting the victim. But the footage shows the moment when people who were in the establishment, upon hearing the shots, leave the tables and run away. Bairro So Jos is located in the central region of the city.

Firefighters announce rigorous investigation



This Thursday morning (October 28), the command of the Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) released a statement, in which it informs that it is “following and taking all appropriate legal measures” in relation to the episode that occurred in Montes Claros, involving a member of the corporation, who, “after an argument in a commercial establishment, fired his firearm and hit an individual”.

The command of firefighters promises rigor in investigating the case. “The CBMMG carry out the investigations with rigor and in compliance with the legal requirements”, says the note. The military man involved in the case has 23 years of service.

Note from firefighters in full



“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) informs that it is monitoring and taking all appropriate legal measures in relation to the episode that took place on October 27, in the city of Montes Claros, in which a CBMMG soldier, being in slack and undercover, after an argument in a commercial establishment, fired his firearm and hit an individual.



CBMMG performs the investigations with rigor and compliance with legal requirements.



CBMMG reaffirms its commitment to serving the population of Minas Gerais, always ensuring the good conduct of its members through strict compliance with the law and collaboration with the investigative and judicial bodies.”

