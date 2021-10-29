First breast cancer vaccine to be tested in the US

A breast cancer vaccine is becoming a reality. Recently, the Cleveland Clinic announced that it is launching the first human trial of a vaccine designed to prevent triple-negative breast cancer, which currently does not respond to hormonal therapies or targeted medications, meaning it can only be prevented with mastectomy.

Until now, breast cancer vaccine development is limited to laboratory work and animal research. Therefore, human testing can begin now that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new application for an investigational drug.

While the trial only includes women survivors of early-stage triple-negative breast cancer, the researchers hope to bring the vaccine to healthy people at high risk for the disease.

“In the long term, we hope this can be a true preventive vaccine to be given to healthy women – to prevent them from developing triple-negative breast cancer, the form of breast cancer for which we have the least effective treatments,” he explained. Dr. Thomas Budd, in a press release.

Unfortunately, triple-negative breast cancer accounts for about 12% to 15% of all breast cancers and kills nearly a quarter of patients within five years of diagnosis.

The presence of the protein called α-lactalbumin, usually accompanies the disease and the vaccine will target precisely this protein, causing the immune system to avoid emerging breast tumors. With that, the injection will have a drug that alerts the immune system to a-lactabalbumin so that it can stop the tumor from growing.

For this, the analysis will include 18 to 24 tumor-free patients after treatment for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in the past three years. They will receive three injections, each two weeks apart. Researchers will start with low doses in just a few patients and will monitor them before increasing the dose.

The study is estimated to be completed in September 2022 and is funded by the US Department of Defense. “This vaccine strategy has the potential to be applied to other types of tumors,” concluded Budd.

