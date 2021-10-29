Flamengo leaders disagree on Renato Gaúcho’s situation

The football department is against changing technical command frequently and wants to continue with Renato, but internal pressure is starting to grow

The atmosphere at Flamengo, which was not the best last week, got worse and the crisis was installed in Ninho do Urubu after the defeat by 3-0 to Athlético-PR, which culminated in the team’s fall in the Copa do Brasil.

In the dressing room, players and coach Renato Gaúcho were quite shaken. The coach, who was cursed by the fans during the match, made it clear to the football leaders that he would leave the club in common agreement if they felt that this was the best path. It is good to note, however, that the coach did not hand over the position.

The coach’s situation has become an internal issue at the club, whether in the football department or with the main directors of Gávea, and the issue is already causing great internal divergence. Football, which always prioritizes the continuity of work, follows the line that it is necessary to continue what was planned.

There is a view that Flamengo has been having constant changes of command, that this is not good for planning and hinders the team. That a club that has reached the financial and management level that the Rio team has reached cannot be controversial to the point that every six, seven months, it has a new commander.

In an evaluation last week, Renato was not singled out as the main responsible for the drop in the team’s performance. The non-stoppage of the Brazilian championship on FIFA dates, the constant absences due to calls and injuries, were placed on the table as the main villains.

Despite this, the 3-0 defeat by Athlético-PR, at Maracanã, with the return of Gabigol and Bruno Henrique, was placed on Renato Gaúcho’s account and, in the heat of the moment, a part of the club’s directors and even advisers , asked the commander to leave.

It is in this climate that Flamengo tries to pick up the pieces to face Atlético-MG, this Saturday (30), for the Brazilian Championship. With 13 points and two games less than the current leader, a victory could give Renato Gaúcho’s team a new lease of life. A defeat, however, could aggravate the crisis, a month before the Copa Libertadores final.