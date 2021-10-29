Flamengo player disputes prize with Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo | International

Amidst the moment of crisis experienced by Flamengo, the rubro-negros received good news. Last Thursday, Gabigol was one of 32 nominees for the Best Player in the World award by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics), which has great names in international football.
The striker is the only nominated athlete who works in Brazil, but the list of competitors has three other Brazilians: Neymar, Marquinhos (PSG) and Casemiro (Real Madrid). Besides them, the stars Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewandowski were also nominated. The Polish from Bayern Munich is the current winner.
Although this is not FIFA’s “The Best”, this award also enjoys some international prestige.
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, Paris SG)
Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Youth)
Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea FC)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City FC)
N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea FC)
Kylian Mbappé (France, PSG)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland, FC Bayern München)
Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City FC)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester United FC)
Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund)
Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona/PSG)
Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina, FC Porto)
Neymar (Brazil, PSG)
Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid CF)
Marquinhos (Brazil, PSG)
Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil, Flamengo)
Luis Díaz (Colombia, FC Porto)
Akram Afif (Qatar/Al Saad SC)
Sardar Azmoun (Iran/Zenith)
Mehdi Taremi (Iran/FC Porto)
Son Heung Min (South Korea/Tottenham)
Ali Mabkhout (UAE/Al Jazeera)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris SG)
Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool FC)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal/Napoli SSC)
Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City FC)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool FC)
Alphonso Davies (Canada/FC Bayern München)
Winston Mc Kennie (USA/Juve)
Giovanni Reyna (USA/Borussia Dortmund)
Raul Jimenez (Mexico/Wolverhampton)
Hector Herrera (Mexico/Atletico Madrid)