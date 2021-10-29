Flamengo player disputes prize with Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo | International

Amidst the moment of crisis experienced by Flamengo, the rubro-negros received good news. Last Thursday, Gabigol was one of 32 nominees for the Best Player in the World award by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics), which has great names in international football.

The striker is the only nominated athlete who works in Brazil, but the list of competitors has three other Brazilians: Neymar, Marquinhos (PSG) and Casemiro (Real Madrid). Besides them, the stars Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewandowski were also nominated. The Polish from Bayern Munich is the current winner.

Although this is not FIFA’s “The Best”, this award also enjoys some international prestige.