Flamengo players took action after Renato Gaúcho handed over the position

The day after the debacle in the Copa do Brasil was eventful at Flamengo. Eliminated by the red-black team from Paraná, the team from Gávea had to live with the scenario of handing over the position in the technical command made by Renato Gaúcho, and went out of its way to ensure the continuity of the coach, widely criticized and harassed by the fans.

According to information from the “ge”, in addition to the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, and the director of the portfolio, Bruno Spindel, Flamengo players comforted the coach after the setback by scoring 3-0.

Faced with the elimination, Renato Gaúcho received several messages of support, with the athletes expressing strength to the commander to overcome the adverse moment. Backstage, the rubro-negro board debated the situation experienced, while the schedule followed normal, with Portaluppi carrying out an activity already projecting the next clash.

Without winning for four games this season, Flamengo faces the important duel against Atlético-MG this Saturday (30), for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. At the moment, the red-black carioca has 13 points less than Galo, but still has two rescheduled games to play. At best, the difference could drop to four goals in the decisive straight of the competition.

