Flamengo’s Gabigol is nominated for best player in the world | Flamengo



Gabigol – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

GabigolAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/28/2021 5:11 PM

Flamengo’s top scorer in 2021, Gabigol was one of 32 nominees for this year’s best player in the world by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), which also includes three other Brazilians in the fight: Neymar, Marquinhos (PSG) and Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Gabigol lives his biggest goal stint since he arrived at Flamengo, in January 2019, as he has gone eight games without going to the net. However, he still accumulates great numbers in the season: 27 goals and seven assists in 35 matches for Rubro-Negro, in addition to three goals for the Brazilian team.

Newly eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo’s shirt 9 is also the current top scorer for the Libertadores, with ten goals, which helped him to be the only athlete who plays in South American football to compete for the award (see more here) . Remember that the 2020 winner was the Polish Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich. This year’s will be announced at the end of December through the IFFHS, which for more than three decades has rewarded the best in football.

Check out all 32 candidates: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan, PSG) Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Youth) Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City) N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea) Kylian Mbappé (France, PSG) Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern) Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester United) Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund) Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona/PSG) Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina, Atletico Madrid) Neymar (Brazil, PSG) Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid)