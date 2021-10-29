Fleury’s profit drops 21.7% and reaches R$ 103.5 million in the 3rd quarter

O Fleury (FLRY3) reported an adjusted net income of R$ 103.5 million in the 3rd quarter, down 21.7% compared to the same period last year. The information was disclosed in a document sent to the market this Thursday (28).

Engaged in an aggressive expansion process through acquisitions, Fleury said that it concluded in the third quarter the purchases of Pretti and Bioclinico laboratories, traditional brands in Espírito Santo, which increased its service points in the metropolitan region of Vitória by 40 units.

Recurring Ebitda, which measures the operating result, dropped 7.1% to R$300.7 million, with the recurring margin going from 37% to 29.2%.

Although net revenue grew 17.6% over a year earlier, to 1.028 billion reais, the company had a faster expansion of expenses, with the cost of services provided increasing by 28.7%, reaching 722.3 million reais .

The company has grown on the digital front and the healthcare platform showed a growth of 110.9% over the second quarter, reaching 7.8% of gross revenue, which totaled 1.1 billion reais between July and September, an annual increase of 17 .3%.

Fleury made investments of 90.9 million reais in the third quarter, almost three times more than the amount disbursed a year earlier. The Roic, or return on invested capital, rose in the period from 10.2% to 16.3%.

The company also announced that it has closed the estimate of opening new units between 2017 and 2021, which provided for 73 to 90 openings. The openings in the period totaled 55 units that are added to 112 new ones generated by acquisitions.

(With Reuters)

