Florida Sues Joe Biden’s Government for Immunization Imposition

Federal government measure obliges all employees and third parties to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 8

EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS Governor says Biden’s behavior is “unconstitutional”



the government of Florida announced on Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against the government of the president of the U.S, Joe Biden, for obliging all federal government employees and contractors to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 8th. At a press conference, the state governor, the republican Ron DeSantis, said the federal order is “illegal” and an “extra-limitation” of its powers. “What Biden is doing is unconstitutional,” DeSantis said of the measure, calling it “a personal choice” that jeopardized the jobs of thousands of people. “The federal government is going beyond its powers, and it’s important that we take a stand because we in Florida believe these are choices based on individual circumstances,” said DeSantis, who by executive order banned state companies from demanding evidence of vaccination.

The lawsuit, also announced today by state attorney general Ashley Moody, was announced after 21 state and Republican attorneys sent a letter to Biden criticizing mandatory vaccinations for federal employees and contractors, which could even affect the supply chain. . The process is a new chapter in the ongoing standoff between the federal government and DeSantis, which also banned the use of masks in schools as a preventive measure and left the final word on the matter to parents. Days ago, DeSantis promised to sign a measure offering a $5,000 bonus to officers in other states who are at risk of losing their jobs because of the obligation to get vaccinated.

*With information from EFE