Flu’s only comeback victory at the Brazilian Nationals was over three months ago

The lack of reaction power has been one of Fluminense’s problems in the Brazilian Championship. And it shows a survey by the site ge that Tricolor won only one turnaround match in the entire competition. It was over three months ago. On July 10th, he beat Sport, on Ilha do Retiro, 2-1.

In all, in Brasileirão, Flu left behind in 11 matches. In addition to the aforementioned comeback, they managed two draws (2-2 with Bragantino and 1-1 with Corinthians). The other eight lost.

In the entire season, in 59 games so far, they have lost 26 times. Of these, he won three and managed to get a draw in eight matches.

Since the last turn, Fluminense started behind in 11 games, including Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, and managed only one draw (the 1-1 with Barcelona de Guayaquil that caused them to be eliminated in the international competition).

With Marcão in charge, there are five matches starting behind in the marker and only defeats (Fortaleza, Corinthians and Santos, for the Brazilian; and Atlético-MG, in the two games of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil).

See below the list of games in which Fluminense started losing in the season and how they ended up:

Turned three times (11.5%) ✅

Fluminense 4 x 1 Madureira (Campeonato Carioca)

Fluminense 2 x 1 Santa Fe (Libertadores)

Sport 1 x 2 Fluminense (Brazilian Championship)

He tied eight (30.8%) ⏸️

Fluminense 1 x 1 Vasco (Campeonato Carioca)

Fluminense 1 x 1 River Plate (Libertadores)

Portuguese 1 x 1 Fluminense (Campeonato Carioca)

Junior Barranquilla 1 x 1 Fluminense (Libertadores)

Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo (Campeonato Carioca)

Bragantino 2 x 2 Fluminense (Brazilian Championship)

Fluminense 1 x 1 Corinthians (Brazilian Championship)

Barcelona de Guayaquil 1 x 1 Fluminense (Libertadores)

And lost 15 times (57.7%) ⛔

Fluminense 0 x 3 Portuguese (Campeonato Carioca)

Fluminense 2 x 3 Volta Redonda (Campeonato Carioca)

Fluminense 1 x 2 Junior Barranquilla (Libertadores)

Flamengo 3 x 1 Fluminense (Campeonato Carioca)

Atlético-GO 1 x 0 Fluminense (Brazilian Championship)

Fluminense 0 x 1 Grêmio (Brazilian Championship)

Palmeiras 1 x 0 Fluminense (Brazilian Championship)

Criciúma 2 x 1 Fluminense (Brazil Cup)

América-MG 1 x 0 Fluminense (Brazilian Championship)

International 4 x 2 Fluminense (Brazilian Championship)

Fluminense 1 x 2 Atlético-MG (Brazil Cup)

Atlético-MG 1 x 0 Fluminense (Brazil Cup)

Fluminense 0 x 2 Fortaleza (Brazilian Championship)

Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense (Brazilian Championship)

Santos 2 x 0 Fluminense (Brazilian Championship)