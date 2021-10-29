Follow the presentations of the second day of the Blind Auditions of ‘The Voice Brasil’ | 2021

All ready for the second episode of the new season of The Voice Brazil? 🥁 The attraction made its debut this week and promises even more emotions and incredible shows during the Blind Auditions of today!

Michel Teló is still on the lookout for any “slip” of his colleagues to form his team. If Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos do not turn their seats to the candidates, Teló will have the chance to have a voice in his group.

2 of 6 ‘The Voice Brasil’: Tiago Leifert, Jeniffer Nascimento and technicians at the stage of ‘Audit à Cegas’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha ‘The Voice Brasil’: Tiago Leifert, Jeniffer Nascimento and technicians at the stage of ‘Audiences to the Blind’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha

⭐ Check out this Thursday’s episode, 10/28!

3 of 6 Bruno Fernandez during participation in “The Voice Brasil” — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay Bruno Fernandez during participation in “The Voice Brasil” — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay

A hymn is a hymn! 🙌 Choosing an eternal success in Alcione’s voice to perform on the stage of “The Voice Brasil”, the carioca impressed by singing “tin madness“. You can confess, this letter you know by heart, right? Bruno chose the Claudia team to follow the competition!

Bruno Fernandez sings ‘Strange Madness’

4 of 6 Eulá performed on stage at “The Voice Brasil” — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay Eulá performed on stage at “The Voice Brasil” — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay

As natural as daylight is the beautiful, soft voice of eula! From Vitória da Conquista, in Bahia, for the program’s studios, the participant showed all her talent and enchanted the technicians. O Lulu Team it will be the singer’s new home from now on! 👏

5 of 6 Thais Pereira shone in his presentation, at “The Voice Brasil” — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay Thais Pereira shined in his presentation, at “The Voice Brasil” — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay

Performing the first English song of the night, Thais bet on “I wish“, in Stevie Wonder, to start off on the right foot in the musical dispute! And isn’t your wish duly granted? Now it integrates the Team Brown in reality! ✨

6 of 6 Bella Raiane sang and played on “The Voice Brasil” — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay Bella Raiane sang and played on “The Voice Brasil” — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay

The 22-year-old Paraíba sang “Confidence” on stage of the attraction, and both she and the audience were disappointed when the chairs didn’t turn to meet her. But for those who like plot twists, here’s an excellent one: Michel Teló acted and didn’t let the participant’s talent escape. Welcome to “The Voice Brasil’, Belle! 😍

Impossible not to be moved by Gustavo singing “Santo Amaro’s sky“. In and out of the small screens, it was pure emotion, and the singer continues in the competition on Lulu Santos’ team. We shiver! 🙏