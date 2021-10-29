For the prevention and treatment of breast cancer, Casa Rosa will be launched Friday – Capital

Councilor Victor Rocha conceived the project and guarantees that the clinic will be able to clear the queue for exams. (Photo: Disclosure)

Will be launched this Friday (29), in Campo Grande, Casa Rosa, a space focused on women’s health in the prevention of breast cancer. The clinic will operate at the Cândido Mariano Maternity Hospital”.

“We idealized a space where it will be possible for women to have complete access to health, especially in the prevention of breast cancer. At Casa Rosa, it will be possible to go through a consultation with a breast cancer specialist, take an exam and, if a nodule is detected, undergo a biopsy. All on the same day”, declared councilor Victor Rocha (PP), the project’s creator.

The service, funded by the SUS (Unified Health System), starts at 1 pm on November 11th. On this day, 40 service spaces will be made available and, on the following day, another 40 women can be served. In the space, there will be five offices, mammography and ultrasound.

To make the space viable, federal deputy Dagoberto Nogueira (PDT) signed an amendment of R$ 350,000 to start activities. “As a breast cancer specialist, I know the importance of early diagnosis in breast cancer and timely treatment. That’s why I committed to the creation of Casa Rosa, a space that should work by SUS, with the speed of the private network and free care for the population of Campo Grande”, said Rocha.

According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), 66,280 thousand new cases of breast cancer were registered throughout Brazil, with 850 in Mato Grosso do Sul alone.

“Our mission is to enable the care of women, SUS patients, so that they can carry out consultations and their routine exams in a single day, that is, women over 40 years old will be consulted and have a mammogram on the same day. On the other hand, women under the age of 40 will be assisted by a medical team and if necessary, they will undergo ultrasound on the same day”, concludes the councilor.