Former Attorney General Geraldo Brindeiro dies | Policy

The former attorney general of the Republic Geraldo Brindeiro died this Friday (29), aged 73. He held the post of PGR for eight years under Fernando Henrique Cardoso, from 1995 to 2003. Currently, he was assistant attorney.

According to the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR), Brindeiro died as a result of Covid.

“A kind and very loyal colleague, Geraldo Brindeiro was, among other things, responsible for the construction of the current headquarters of the PGR, in addition to having promoted several career entry competitions, greatly expanding the MPF”, stated the president of the National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR), Ubiratan Cazetta, in a social network.

Geraldo Brindeiro was born in Recife on August 29, 1948. He graduated in law from the Recife Faculty of Law in 1970. He did a postgraduate degree at the University of Brasília (UnB), specializing in tax law in the Federal Constitution and amendment of the employment contract. He was also a Master and Doctor of Laws from Yale University, in the United States.

He was legal advisor to his uncle, Minister Djaci Falcão, at the STF, between February 1971 and March 1973. He was a professor of civil and constitutional law at the Federal District Law School. In 1975, he joined the Federal Public Ministry.