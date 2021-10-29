Former NY governor is indicted for sex offence

A criminal complaint formally accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of a sex offense has been filed in a court in Albany, the state capital, a state court spokesman said on Thursday.

“As this is a sex offence, a drafted complaint will be made available shortly,” spokesman Lucian Chalfen said in an email statement.







Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo 05/10/2021 Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

Representatives of the 63-year-old Cuomo, who resigned more than two months ago as pressure and demands for his resignation increased — even from US President Joe Biden — were not immediately reached for comment. the subject.

A copy of the complaint posted online by WNBC-TV in New York says Cuomo committed the crime of “forced touch” on December 7, 2020, at the governor’s executive mansion by “putting his hand under the victim’s shirt… and in your intimate part”.

The document goes on to describe that Cuomo caressed the woman’s breast “for the purpose of satisfying her sexual desires,” but the woman’s name was struck out.

The week before Cuomo’s resignation, Brittany Commisso filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office alleging that the then governor had felt her breast at the executive mansion in Albany last year.